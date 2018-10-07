Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Steelers vs. Falcons football game
Pittsburgh will take on Atlanta at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Pittsburgh wasn't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Pittsburgh came up short against Baltimore, falling 26-14. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 274 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Atlanta and Cincinnati were almost perfectly matched up, but Atlanta suffered an agonizing 37-36 defeat. This makes it the second loss in a row for Atlanta.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
