Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Steelers vs. Bengals football game
1st Quarter Recap
Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are all tied up at 0 to nothing. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Pittsburgh offensively yet, with James Conner being one of several leaders.
Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have certainly played as if they're avenging a defeat, because they are. Pittsburgh are out front, but they can't get complacent.
Game Preview
On Sunday Pittsburgh will take on Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Cincinnati the last time they played.
Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31. Antonio Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati were out to avenge their 20-35 defeat to Cleveland from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cincinnati fell to Cleveland 18-26. Cincinnati were down by 0-23 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Pittsburgh are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
