Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Pittsburgh has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 8 point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at the half for Pittsburgh and Cincinnati two weeks ago, but Pittsburgh stepped up in the second half. Pittsburgh walked away with a 28-21 win over Cincinnati. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was James Conner, who rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime contest last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Tampa Bay by a score of 26-23. This makes it the second loss in a row for Cleveland.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 3-2-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-4-1. The Cleveland defense got after the quarterback against Tampa Bay to the tune of six sacks, so Pittsburgh's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.