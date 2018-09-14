Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Steelers vs. Chiefs football game

USATSI

On Sunday Pittsburgh takes on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 19-13 win they picked up against Kansas City the last time they played.

Pittsburgh are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

Live Stream on fubo.TV
The perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories