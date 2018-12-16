Pittsburgh vs. New England: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Steelers vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 7-5-1; New England 9-4
What to Know
New England will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The last time they met, New England were the 38-7 winner over Miami. This time around? They had no such luck. New England had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 33-34 to Miami. A silver lining for New England was the play of Tom Brady, who passed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns. This makes it three games in a row in which Brady has scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Oakland making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought match, but Pittsburgh had to settle for a 21-24 loss against Oakland. Pittsburgh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $137.66
Prediction
The Patriots are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, Pittsburgh are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-4-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 1.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
New England have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. New England Patriots 27
- 2016 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 16 vs. New England Patriots 27
