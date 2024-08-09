The Carolina Panthers had a bumpy start to the 2024 preseason with Thursday's 17-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but their return trip home was even bumpier. A Delta plane carrying both coaches and players slid off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday, as WIS News 10 reported.

The plane landed on the runway closest to Billy Graham Parkway around 2:40 a.m. Friday, per the report, and a swarm of emergency vehicles was dispatched to meet the plane roughly an hour later, with stairs towed to the taxiway for passengers to exit the plane.

The Panthers confirmed later that the plane was a team charter and landed safely before running "off the taxiway and into mud," adding that no injuries were reported and no one was hurt, per NFL Media.

Delta Airlines said 188 passengers were on the aircraft when the plane's right main gear exited the taxiway, which connect runways to airport hangars and terminals. Passengers were ultimately transported to the Charlotte airport terminal by bus.

The taxiway slide-off came amid torrential rains and both flood and tornado watches along the East Coast, which is still feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Debby. It occurred hours after the Panthers endured rainfall while resting most of their key players during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.