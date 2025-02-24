The Super Bowl ring former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress won with the New York Giants has been auctioned off. The ring was sold for $280,600 on Sunday by Heritage Auctions.

The ring was previously posted on the auction block earlier this month around the time of Super Bowl LXI, and it was authenticated back on Nov. 16 by Burress in a letter.

Burress' ring is now the second-most expensive Super Bowl ring to ever have been sold on the open market. Former Baltimore Colts coach Don McCafferty's ring from Super Bowl V was auctioned off in 2022 for a $300,000 price tag,

Burress had a huge role in Super Bowl LXI as he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds to lift the Giants to victory. In doing so, the Giants dethroned a previously undefeated Patriots team that included the likes of Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

Following his Super Bowl victory with New York, Burress dealt with multiple financial and legal hardships. The most notable occurred when he shot himself in the leg with an unlicensed gun in November 2008 in a Manhattan nightclub. Burress ended up serving 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted weapon possession.

Burress spent four seasons with the Giants after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the final two seasons of his career with the Steelers once again before retiring from the sport.