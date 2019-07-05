Players and fans react to news of former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi suffering a stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke Thursday, his family announced in a statement on Friday afternoon, and the three-time Super Bowl champion is "recovering well".

Players, coaches, fans and reporters are reacting to the news, and wishing Bruschi a speedy recovery.

Prayers for @TedyBruschi. Prayers for a speedy recovery bro!! https://t.co/0fyGbaZ5fa — David Akers (@David2Akers) July 5, 2019

@TedyBruschi praying for you! Hope you have a quick recovery! #Legend — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) July 5, 2019

The 46-year-old suffered a stroke in 2005 during his NFL career and has been an advocate for stroke awareness with his charity, 'Tedy's Team' since.

Bruschi uses his platform to educate people on the signs of a stroke and has a Boston Marathon team run for his cause every year.

Hoping for a quick and speedy recovery for @TedyBruschi after an encounter with another stroke. From one stroke survivor to another, you’ve got this. #StrokeSurvivors — Josh Lambert (@JLambert2011) July 5, 2019

After his first stroke, Bruschi went on to be the AP NFL 2005 Comeback Player of the Year and the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2006 ESPYs. He inspired fans and other players with his determination to not only play again, but play at a high level.

he inspired us all so much the first time he dealt with this kind of adversity. we’re all rooting for you tedy! pic.twitter.com/BdWIftTbxo — abdul (@Advil) July 5, 2019

Love you, brother! You’re an inspiration to many in more ways than I can count. We are all pulling for your continued recovery! @TedyBruschi 🙏🏿 — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 5, 2019

Bruschi spent his entire career with New England and is known for being a great teammate and mentor.