Players and fans react to news of former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi suffering a stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke Thursday, his family announced in a statement on Friday afternoon, and the three-time Super Bowl champion is "recovering well".

Players, coaches, fans and reporters are reacting to the news, and wishing Bruschi a speedy recovery.

The 46-year-old suffered a stroke in 2005 during his NFL career and has been an advocate for stroke awareness with his charity, 'Tedy's Team' since. 

Bruschi uses his platform to educate people on the signs of a stroke and has a Boston Marathon team run for his cause every year. 

After his first stroke, Bruschi went on to be the AP NFL 2005 Comeback Player of the Year and the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2006 ESPYs. He inspired fans and other players with his determination to not only play again, but play at a high level. 

Bruschi spent his entire career with New England and is known for being a great teammate and mentor. 

