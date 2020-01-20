Players, fans react to Chiefs and 49ers punching their tickets to Super Bowl LIV
The Super Bowl matchup is set, here is what people have to say about it
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIV with their respective championship game wins. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, in the NFC championship game, and earlier in the day in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs took down the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, to secure their spot in Miami.
Kansas City once again opened the day trailing their opponent, but in true Chiefs fashion were able to make adjustments and control the rest of the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off why he is the defending MVP, helping his team seal the win at home at Arrowhead Stadium. KC is now headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
Later in the day, fans saw a Packers-49ers matchup and once again the home team took the W. The storyline was a bit different though, as the Niners needed no adjustments and were able to dominate the entire game.
Former Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not productive enough to string together successful drives and had two fumbles, one recovered by San Francisco, and two interceptions in the game.
On the other side of the field 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not need to do much, as the team found great success in the run game and the defense dominated.
Fans and players took to Twitter to give their reactions to championship weekend. Here are some of the best tweets:
AFC Championship Game
After the game Travis Kelce was fired up, to say the least.
We can't talk about the game without mentioning this play.
Chiefs Kingdom had a great time watching the many ridiculous Mahomes plays, but not everyone at Arrowhead was having fun.
Missouri native Brad Pitt was able to show his Chiefs pride at the SAG Awards thanks to a fan who had an extra KC hat for the movie star to wear.
Every Chiefs fan on Monday:
Titans head coach Mike Vrable did not wake up as happy.
The Lions would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Mahomes wants to remind everyone it is not over yet.
Called it.
NFC Championship Game
Joe Montana showed love to his former team. Well, to specify, he showed love to the 49ers. Montana played the final two seasons of his career in Kansas City, but he did not tweet about the Chiefs.
There's just something about firing Chip Kelly that gets you to the Super Bowl.
Richard Sherman was feeling emotional about returning to the big game once again.
49ers: Not frauds
This kid is somewhere feeling very happy.
People are done hearing about the 49ers not drafting Rodgers.
In case you missed the storyline, here is the video we are referring to:
There is history between many coaches in this year's Super Bowl, including a father-son pair.
The Bears may not be in the big game either, but at least Chicago fans can celebrate the Packers not making it.
You almost had it, State Farm.
The countdown to Super Bowl 54 is on.
