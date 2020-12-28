The NFL playoff races are coming down to the wire in both conferences, as four spots are up for grabs in the AFC (with six teams in the hunt) and three spots available in the NFC (with six teams still in play for those spots). The NFC East and AFC South need a champion while all three wild card spots are available in the AFC with two left to be claimed in the NFC.
Many teams do not have their playoff fate set -- whether they are already in the postseason and just need to be seeded or aren't in the playoffs altogether. Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17.:
AFC South
Titans and Colts
Titans (at Texans)
- Clinch division with win OR Colts loss
Colts (vs. Jaguars)
- Clinch division with win AND Titans loss
AFC wild card
Titans, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, and Colts
Titans (at Texans)
Clinch AFC South with win OR
Clinch playoff berth with a loss by the Ravens OR Colts OR Dolphins
Dolphins (at Bills)
Clinch wild card berth with win OR
Clinch with a loss by the Ravens OR Browns OR Colts
Ravens (at Bengals)
Clinch wild card berth with win OR
Also make playoffs with a loss by the Browns OR Colts
Browns (vs. Steelers)
Clinch wild card berth with win OR
Make playoffs with:
- Titans loss AND Ravens win OR
- Titans loss AND Colts win OR
- Titans loss AND Dolphins win
Colts (vs. Jaguars)
- Clinch wild card berth with win AND Ravens OR Dolphins OR Browns loss
NFC home-field advantage
Packers, Saints, and Seahawks
Packers (at Bears)
- Win OR Seahawks loss
Saints (at Panthers)
- Win AND a Packers loss AND a Seahawks win
Seahawks (at 49ers)
- Win AND a Packers loss AND a Saints loss
NFC wild card
Rams (vs. Cardinals)
- Win OR Bears loss
Bears (vs. Packers)
- Win OR Cardinals loss
Cardinals (at Rams)
- Win
NFC East
Washington, Giants, and Cowboys
Washington (at Eagles)
- Win
Giants (vs. Cowboys)
- Win AND Washington loss
Cowboys (at Giants)
- Win AND Washington loss