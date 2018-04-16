Podcast: Breaking down possible landing spots for former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant
The Pick Six Podcast features Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson breaking down the latest NFL news and notes
The Dallas Cowboys sent the world into a tizzy on Friday when they released former superstar wideout Dez Bryant into free agency.
Dez will have a lot of suitors — Sean Wagner-McGough mentioned 14 different teams in his post that could be a fit — but let's be real here. He's not a dynamic, game-changing receiver anymore.
What he will be is a guy out for revenge, a wide receiver looking to play against the Cowboys next year. On the latest edition of the Pick Six Podcast — live from Nashville! — Ryan Wilson and I break down landing spots for Dez and debate whether he can actually impact a team in the 2018 season.
But more importantly, we wonder if the Cowboys are actually good. No joke, their top wide receiver is Allen Hurns now. Dak Prescott is going to be a focal point of the media next year, and if he doesn't take a step forward or if the Cowboys offensive line doesn't return to dominance and open holes for Ezekiel Elliott, it's easy to envision a scenario where the offense stagnates. The passing game could simply be poor.
Dallas has leaned on its offense for years but now might need to ask the defense to help it out, and that could be problematic.
In a division with the defending super bowl champions, a sneaky Redskins team and the possible bounce back Giants, the Cowboys could struggle this year.
We also two down John Breech's wedding and talk about the latest new Patriots drama kick started by Danny Amendola.
Listen to the full podcast or subscribe on iTunes here.
