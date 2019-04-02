Podcast: Early NFL win totals released, why there is sneaky value in both AFC North and NFC West

Sure, the 2019 NFL schedule hasn't been released and we haven't seen who teams will take in the 2019 NFL Draft, but that's not stopping Las Vegas from putting out early win totals! CG Technology released some VERY early 2019 NFL win totals within the last week, and although we'd referenced them previously, John Breech and I wanted to take a look at some value picks out of those early projections.

Those lines will move a lot when the schedule is released because that's a major factor in how teams perform over the course of the season (timing of home games, number of miles traveled, etc). But it still gives us a good snapshot on where there might be some value.

Interestingly, Breech and I both agree that one NFC West team is severely undervalued for the second straight season and we think there are some questions about the Browns being a nine-win team and what it says about the rest of the teams in the division.

