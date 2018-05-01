Podcast: Giants could be bad despite good draft; why Browns couldn't get anyone to trade
Nick Kostos joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down the Giants win total, their draft and much more
We're embarking on an aggressive endeavor to try and touch on every single NFL team's over/under both in print and on the Pick Six Podcast. By virtue of randomness and our interest in having Nick Kostos on the Pick Six Podcast, we're starting with the Giants.
New York just hit a home run in the 2018 NFL Draft -- the Giants are a very popular team. They should have a high over/under. And yet, the Las Vegas Westgate set it at 6.5 wins. Wha-wha-wha?
Kostos joins the Pick Six Podcast -- you can subscribe here via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- to explain why Vegas is so low on the Giants, whether he believes Saquon Barkley can manage to turn the franchise around and if Nate Solder/Will Hernandez are enough help on the offensive line.
Listen to the show below, subscribe via any of the links above and here's the full rundown:
1. Browns couldn't get anyone to trade up to No. 4??
2. Cowboys unprepared for Jason Witten's retirement, should they be worried?
3. After nailing the Rams over last year, who is your LEADPIPE LOCK for win totals this year?
4/5 Thoughts on the Giants draft?
6. Giants over/under: 6.5 ... Too high? Too low?
