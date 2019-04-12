Podcast: Playing NFL Draft matchmaker with AFC East teams in Round 1
Friday's Pick Six Podcast looks at the perfect prospects for the AFC East
We are rapidly approaching the 2019 NFL Draft, which will go down in Nashville in less than two weeks, and it's time to really start drilling down on some prospects and what we can expect from the teams in the draft. To do so, the NFL Super Friends (patent pending) jumped on the Pick Six Podcast and took a look at the AFC East.
More specifically, which prospects would be perfect for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
The goal here isn't to predict who they'll take, but to point out who would be the best fit in a reasonable range of prospects for each of these teams.
We also dive into the latest NFL news and notes and make some Game of Thrones predictions as well. Check it out below and make sure to subscribe to the podcast to get it delivered daily.
