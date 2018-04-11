Podcast: Ranking the Jets' best QB options with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

The Jets are embarking on a draft that will change the face of the franchise for a long time. That's not hyperbole: they have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and, barring something VERY surprising, they will take a quarterback with that pick. There are four "franchise" quarterbacks, meaning the Jets are guaranteed to get at least one and maybe have the option to draft multiple quarterbacks.

The result has been Jets fans taking DEEP dives into studying these quarterbacks and trying to determine which one would be the best option. To sort through the choices, Dan Hanzus, host of the Around the NFL podcast on NFL.com and an excellent follow on Twitter @DanHanzus, joined me to break down the Jets' offseason and what they should do at the QB position.

Dan is, understandably, both excited and terrified. Or perhaps just filled with terrified excitement -- the Jets don't get their first pick, and maybe don't get their second pick, of the quarterbacks. But they're gonna get someone and that someone is probably not going to just be some middle-ground guy who doesn't attract attention and puts up just OK stats. The New York market doesn't work like that. It's boom or bust at the top of the draft.

So what should the Jets do?

Hanzus' first choice would be Sam Darnold and, because of previous high-upside quarterback experiments, Josh Allen is probably last.

Some choice quotes from the show, which you can hear below or get on your phone by subscribing here:

Darnold: "I am all in on Sam Darnold if he falls to three, which he probably won't ... good things don't happen to the Jets typically, but that would be a good thing in my opinion."

Allen: "That freaks me out a little bit. I have a lot of PTSD connected to a big-armed, impressive-looking quarterback with accuracy issues."

Baker Mayfield: "It's really sucked following the Jets and their QB situation for the past 40 years or so. Let's just roll the dice and say screw it up and get the most accurate passer, the most charismatic guy and maybe he really becomes Namath Part Two."

Dan would also be fine with Josh Rosen, primarily because he's seen the spotlight and is a highly-accurate QB. But it feels like he might be talking himself into the idea of going for the gusto with Mayfield.

We also grade the Jets' offseason, talk about the drama surrounding the Patriots and find out, on the heels of the Zurich Classic allowing golfers to pick tunes, what music Dan would use as his walkup music if he was a professional golfer.

Follow @WillBrinson on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn