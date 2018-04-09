Podcast: Should the Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round? Manziel back to NFL?

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

There are roughly 25 teams in the NFL who, somehow, could use a young quarterback. That's not to say everyone needs a quarterback, but there are plenty of teams who qualify as a club who could use an early round pick on one as early as this year. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently rostering a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger has been bandying about retirement over the last several years, or at least over the last 18 months or so. Roethlisberger is older, he's taken a ton of punishment playing in the NFL and, as my colleague Ryan Wilson noted on the Pick Six Podcast Monday, probably has at most three years left.

Which raises the question: should the Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round?

It's a fascinating topic because, at some point, Pittsburgh has to find Roethlisberger's replacement. They don't want to find themselves in a desperate limbo situation where Big Ben walks away from football and they don't have that replacement on the roster. It would mean either finding a bridge option or overdrafting someone and plugging them in right away.

They were fortunate to find value in Roethlisberger when he fell in the 2004 NFL Draft and was able to compete out of the gate for Pittsburgh, starting 13 games and looking like he belonged immediately. There are no guarantees of that when you draft a quarterback.

But the Steelers can't just burn a first-round pick on a quarterback heading into 2018 because they need one at some point in the future.

They are a win-now team, as Wilson pointed out, with needs on the defensive side of the ball. They have a franchise quarterback in Roethlisberger, a superstar running back in Le'Veon Bell who might be on the final year in Pittsburgh from a contractual standpoint and they have the best receiver in football in Antonio Brown. Everything they have built sets up for a run at a Super Bowl during Roethlisberger's final years.

Taking chances on a quarterback comes with an opportunity cost. Listen to Wilson and I debate what the Steelers should do below or subscribe via iTunes here.

We also break down Johnny Manziel's spring performance over the weekend, the Odell Beckham rumors dying down, Thomas Davis' suspension and more.

Follow @WillBrinson on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn