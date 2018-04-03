Podcast: The real reason Jim Mora is talking about Josh Rosen being a millennial

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora made major waves over the last several weeks with public comments about his old quarterback Josh Rosen, one of the top four or five QB prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mora initially said USC's Sam Darnold would be a better fit for the Browns because he's "blue collar" and followed it up by saying that Rosen is too intellectually curious to avoid being distracted by avocado toast. Or something.

It is seen, understandably, as a major faux pas on Mora's behalf, despite his continued protestations. You just don't blast your former pupil during the draft process. Even Rosen seems a little curious about the situation. But as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora pointed out on Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast, maybe there's a sneaky reason why Mora is doing all this talking.

More specifically, Mora is trying to do Rosen a favor.

"He believes strongly he could be the best quarterback in this draft and has the ability to be special," La Canfora pointed out, noting that Mora and Rosen have a pretty strong personal connection, before essentially linking the issues with Hue Jackson and the Browns to the concerns about playing for Cleveland.

"He may not think Hue Jackson is the guy to be entrusted with this gem," La Canfora said.

This isn't a crazy idea: the Browns are 1-31 over the last two seasons and Jackson took the very young careers of Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer, both highly drafted quarterbacks, and torched them to the ground.

Mora could feel that by saying these things he's keeping Rosen off the Browns radar -- Rosen reportedly didn't want to play in Cleveland anyway -- and out of Jackson's hands. Jackson is considered a quarterback whisperer of sorts, but there's little evidence of it so far in Cleveland.

Also from Tuesday's show (listen to the full episode below):

2. Giants Big Barkley Bluff?

JLC broke down the details in full here, but essentially there's rumblings around the league about the Giants pumping up Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in order to drive up the interest in someone trading up to No. 2 or even to scare the Browns into taking him No. 1 overall. Personally I think Dave Gettleman doesn't actually like trading in the first round and is going to take either Barkley or Bradley Chubb, but there's a good chance he gets a 'Godfather' offer and just can't turn it down.

3. Dorsey's Plan

It involves a quarterback! Blowing minds out here, right? But I mostly wanted to get a check in from JLC on the Browns temperature at the top of the draft. They're the wild card here, especially if the Giants stand pat.

4. Who's the 2018 NFL Cinderella?

Villanova snuffed out all hope for anyone trying to make a run on Monday, shattering Michigan's dreams. With brackets closing, this is our last chance to predict an NFL Cinderella story, so JLC and I both give one.

5. Your Daily Gronk Update

JK. We won't do one everyday, but on the heels of talk about him being traded, there was new buzz about Gronk retiring. Take a listen and breathe easy, Patriots fans.

6. Who's buying the Panthers?

In which I successfully make a real estate comparison, thereby predicting who will purchase the Panthers. It's a billionaire, but you have to guess which one. Or click play below.

BONUS: Orioles fantasy advice

Start or sit Kevin Guasman? JLC actually has a really crucial piece of advice involving his catcher situation that will change how your team operates. I own him and keep waiting for him not to ruin my ERA, leave me alone.

