Podcast: Titans new uniforms get good grades, Von Miller's shark investigation

The sun is out and the Masters is here, but no one cares because everyone is too busy focusing on the Titans new uniforms, which were released on Wednesday night. Because the Pick Six Podcast cares about you, dear listener, John Breech and I stayed up late to record a new episode on the heels of this navy-fueled announcement.

Daily, 30 minutes, six (or so) topics, ready by 6 (or so) a.m., all the NFL news you need to know from the day and night before.

1. Titans New Uniforms

It's easy to be snarky about an absurd, mid-Nashville release of uniforms that features Florida-Georgia Line playing a free concert for Titans fans. But all things considered, we liked the Titans new uniforms and handed them a positive grade. It's their first new uniforms in nearly 20 years!

2. Sharks vs. Dogs

Would you rather be Von Miller, caught holding a bloody hammerhead shark on a boat and have PETA on your tail or would you rather be Mark Ingram who was horse-collar tackled by an Italian airport security dog? It was a weird day in the NFL for animal stories.

3. Edelman saves the day

Pretty incredible story of how Edelman, through the machinations of social media, might have managed to stop a school shooting. No joke: see something, say something. Good on everyone involved here.

4. Brady "not sad" about Cooks trade?

You would think Tom Brady might be up in arms about losing another valuable piece to the Patriots offense, but word on the street is he's actually happy the Pats traded Brandin Cooks. Juicy drama!

5. RG3 to the Ravens

Robert Griffin III is back! And the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is reuniting with the Super Bowl MVP from the 2012 season, as he signed on to back up Joe Flacco with the Ravens. Life comes at you fast.

6. Redrafting the 2012 NFL QB class

With RG3 back in the fold, it seemed like a good time to re-rank the quarterbacks from the 2012 draft class. Fun fact: Brandon Weeden is 34 years old. Fun debate: would you rather have Andrew Luck or Nick Foles, right now?

Fun fact: Brandon Weeden is 34 years old. Fun debate: would you rather have Andrew Luck or Nick Foles, right now?



