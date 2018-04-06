Podcast: Why Leighton Vander Esch is a top-10 pick and a draft WR everyone is sleeping on
The Pick Six Podcast features Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Jason La Canfora breaking down the latest NFL news and notes
It's Masters Friday, which means ... NFL talk! Both Pete Prisco and I are avid fans of golf, but we hammered out a draft podcast breaking down Pete's Big Board of top 32 prospects as well as his latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft, which came out on Thursday.
I went on a diatribe about Russell Wilson trade rumors, which are apparently a thing with the Seahawks being blown up this offseason, and then brought on Prisco to break down some draft chatter. The topics include the following six things (did I mention the Pick Six Podcast is available EVERY DAY by 6 a.m. ET, runs about 30 minutes and is perfect for your morning commute):
1. Which quarterback is best in this class?
Pete is in LOOOOOOOVE with one of the quarterbacks. Spoiler: he has a big arm and a low completion percentage.
2. Why Leighton Vander Esch will end up being a top-10 pick
HELLO. Vander Esch has been considered a first-round prospect for a while now, getting plenty of run as a possible pick later in the round. But Prisco maintains he will end up going early in the draft and even plugged him in at No. 8 to the Bears in his latest mock. He explains why.
3. Why Kolton Miller is the top tackle in the draft class
"Look, it's not a great tackle class, I'm going to be honest with you," Prisco said before breaking down why Miller is higher on his board than Mike McGlinchey.
He also proceeded to prop up Orlando Brown -- "don't discount him going in the back of the first round either."
4. The wide receiver "most people" are missing on in the draft
"When it's all said and done, he might be the best receiver in this draft class."
I'll give you a hint: it's not D.J. Moore! Prisco believes Moore will be "a really good player in the NFL" but has his eyes on another guy as the long-term breakout.
5. The Jaguars' wide receiver offseason moves
Pete and I broke down what the Jaguars did in the offseason at wide receiver and he projected Jacksonville as a possibility to take a wide receiver at No. 29 in the first round.
But they also like their own guys.
"They think Keelan Cole is going to be a star by the way," Prisco said. "They think he's going to be a star."
6. How many running backs go in the first round?
Prisco has Saquon Barkley going in the first round and projects one more of the other big three -- Derrius Guice, Sony Michel and Ronald Jones -- to land, believing it will ultimately be Jones (or at least that's who he would take).
