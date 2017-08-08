Police: Browns' Corey Coleman won't be charged in Cleveland assault investigation
The Cleveland Browns need all the help they can get when it comes to their pass-catchers. They got some good news Tuesday when it comes to Corey Coleman, who will not be charged in an assault investigation, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Coleman's name was mentioned in an assault stemming from a Dec. 31, 2016 incident when a 26-year-old male was assaulted at Pinnacle Condominiums in Cleveland. Both Jonathan Coleman, 25, and Jared Floyd, 24, were charged in the incident. The former is the brother of the Browns wide receiver.
The incident took place in the same condominiums where the Browns receiver resides, but according to police, a DNA test found no presence of Coleman's DNA.
Coleman was the Browns' first-round pick in 2016 and appeared initially to be in line for a nice rookie season. But injuries derailed his season and resulted in him playing just 10 games and catching just 33 passes for 413 yards.
The Browns very much hope that Coleman can be a breakout star in his second year with the team, especially after the team passed on drafting Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick and moved down to take Coleman instead.
-
Patriots buy planes for season travel
New England is rolling in style for its football games thanks to Bob Kraft's latest purcha...
-
Lewis away from Cincy with health issue
Lewis wasn't present at Tuesday's practice, prompting the team to release a statement
-
Dale Jr. spends day with Redskins
NASCAR's most popular driver also took Kirk Cousins and Norman for a spin at Richmond
-
Suh and Cutler pumped to be teammates
The new Dolphins quarterback is glad to have an old rival as a teammate
-
Packers release nose tackle Letroy Guion
Guion was a nose tackle who dealt with off-field issues during his time with the Packers
-
John Fox: 'Great' Jay Cutler is in Miami
The Bears were 7-13 the last two seasons in games started by Jay Cutler
Add a Comment