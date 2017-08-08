Police: Browns' Corey Coleman won't be charged in Cleveland assault investigation

The Cleveland Browns need all the help they can get when it comes to their pass-catchers. They got some good news Tuesday when it comes to Corey Coleman, who will not be charged in an assault investigation, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Coleman's name was mentioned in an assault stemming from a Dec. 31, 2016 incident when a 26-year-old male was assaulted at Pinnacle Condominiums in Cleveland. Both Jonathan Coleman, 25, and Jared Floyd, 24, were charged in the incident. The former is the brother of the Browns wide receiver.

The incident took place in the same condominiums where the Browns receiver resides, but according to police, a DNA test found no presence of Coleman's DNA.

Coleman was the Browns' first-round pick in 2016 and appeared initially to be in line for a nice rookie season. But injuries derailed his season and resulted in him playing just 10 games and catching just 33 passes for 413 yards.

The Browns very much hope that Coleman can be a breakout star in his second year with the team, especially after the team passed on drafting Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick and moved down to take Coleman instead.