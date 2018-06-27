Police charge brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins in mysterious death at Jenkins' house
Jenkins' brother is being held in a New York jail on a parole violation
Aggravated manslaughter charges have been filed against the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Roosevelt Rene, 25, was found dead at Janoris Jenkins' Fair Lawn, New Jersey home on Tuesday. He was a family friend of Jenkins, according to a report.
A cause of death was not immediately announced, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation" while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that police have opened a homicide investigation. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey announced that Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, has been charged in connection with the killing.
The announcement noted that charges are merely accusations, and that William H. Jenkins is considered innocent until proven guilty.
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, William H. Jenkins has been in custody in Ontario, New York since Tuesday, due to a parole violation. He is being held there pending extradition to New Jersey.
Russini previously reported that Janoris Jenkins has been in Florida, where he lives during the offseason, since Giants minicamp broke, and was not in New Jersey at the time of Rene's death at his New Jersey house.
A Giants spokesperson told ESPN's Jordan Ranaan Tuesday that the team was "aware of and monitoring the situation."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diggs, Barr next in line for Vikings
The Vikings are taking care of their young stars and Stefon Diggs and Anthony Barr are up...
-
Tamba Hali considering retirement
Hali is second all-time in sacks for the Chiefs franchise
-
Cowboys fans win for being 'most loyal'
Dallas wins again, this time when it comes to having the most loyal fans
-
Agent's Take: 12 at a crossroads in '18
Here are a dozen players at a crossroads in 2018 including Ryan Tannehill, J.J. Watt and Richard...
-
Who's first QB to take? Brady or Rodgers
CBS Sports' Danny Kanell joins Will Brinson to draft quarterbacks
-
Brady headlines first 'Madden 99 Club'
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have perfect ratings in 'Madden 19,' as do five other players