Police charge brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins in mysterious death at Jenkins' house

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter after the mysterious death of a reported family friend at Jenkins' New Jersey home. USATSI

Aggravated manslaughter charges have been filed against the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Roosevelt Rene, 25, was found dead at Janoris Jenkins' Fair Lawn, New Jersey home on Tuesday. He was a family friend of Jenkins, according to a report.

A cause of death was not immediately announced, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation" while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that police have opened a homicide investigation. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey announced that Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, has been charged in connection with the killing.

The announcement noted that charges are merely accusations, and that William H. Jenkins is considered innocent until proven guilty.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, William H. Jenkins has been in custody in Ontario, New York since Tuesday, due to a parole violation. He is being held there pending extradition to New Jersey.

Russini previously reported that Janoris Jenkins has been in Florida, where he lives during the offseason, since Giants minicamp broke, and was not in New Jersey at the time of Rene's death at his New Jersey house.

A Giants spokesperson told ESPN's Jordan Ranaan Tuesday that the team was "aware of and monitoring the situation."