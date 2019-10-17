Police identify fan who allegedly punched Browns star Myles Garrett, video shows man fleeing scene

The mystery fan who decided to punch Browns star Myles Garrett has already been identified by police.

Authorities in Cleveland didn't waste any time hunting down the suspect after Garrett tweeted about the incident. As a matter of fact, it took police less than four hours to find the alleged puncher, who fled the scene after surprising Garrett with a sucker punch around 2:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN.com, the alleged puncher was identified as 24-year-old Richard Perez of Strongsville, Ohio. Police were able to find Perez so quickly because Garrett had taken down his license plate number. As of right now, no charges have been filed in the case.

After being punched, Garrett tweeted out multiple details about the incident to his more than 171,000 Twitter followers. According to Garrett, here's how the ambush went down: He was driving in his car when a fan flagged him down for a picture, and because Garrett is a nice guy, he agreed to be in the photo. At that point, Garrett rolled down his car window and that's when the fan punched him. And yes, the man did take a photo before punching Garrett, which means he also got the picture he wanted.

The entire thing happened during a traffic jam near downtown Cleveland. A witness driving in a car just behind Garrett actually caught part of the incident on camera. In the bystander footage, you can't see the punch, but you can see how Perez was able to flee the scene. After punching Garrett, Perez ran back to his car and then fled through a gas station parking lot.

Myles Garrett's puncher was able to escape through a gas station parking lot.

Garrett confirmed that it was his car in the video. Now, we can't show you the video here -- because there's a few NSFW words and we're a family-friendly website -- but you can check out the footage by clicking here.

Although he did take a punch to the face, Garrett wasn't injured and he refused medical treatment from at the scene. Even though he doesn't need it, Garrett will have a full week to recover from the punch because the Browns are on a bye, which means he won't be back on the field until Week 8.

One thing that's still unclear is why the man decided to punch Garrett. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks and is pretty much the last person in the world who you would ever want to sucker punch.