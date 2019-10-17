Police identify fan who allegedly punched Browns star Myles Garrett, video shows man fleeing scene
It didn't take authorities long to crack the case of the Cleveland puncher
The mystery fan who decided to punch Browns star Myles Garrett has already been identified by police.
Authorities in Cleveland didn't waste any time hunting down the suspect after Garrett tweeted about the incident. As a matter of fact, it took police less than four hours to find the alleged puncher, who fled the scene after surprising Garrett with a sucker punch around 2:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
According to a police report obtained by ESPN.com, the alleged puncher was identified as 24-year-old Richard Perez of Strongsville, Ohio. Police were able to find Perez so quickly because Garrett had taken down his license plate number. As of right now, no charges have been filed in the case.
After being punched, Garrett tweeted out multiple details about the incident to his more than 171,000 Twitter followers. According to Garrett, here's how the ambush went down: He was driving in his car when a fan flagged him down for a picture, and because Garrett is a nice guy, he agreed to be in the photo. At that point, Garrett rolled down his car window and that's when the fan punched him. And yes, the man did take a photo before punching Garrett, which means he also got the picture he wanted.
The entire thing happened during a traffic jam near downtown Cleveland. A witness driving in a car just behind Garrett actually caught part of the incident on camera. In the bystander footage, you can't see the punch, but you can see how Perez was able to flee the scene. After punching Garrett, Perez ran back to his car and then fled through a gas station parking lot.
Garrett confirmed that it was his car in the video. Now, we can't show you the video here -- because there's a few NSFW words and we're a family-friendly website -- but you can check out the footage by clicking here.
Although he did take a punch to the face, Garrett wasn't injured and he refused medical treatment from at the scene. Even though he doesn't need it, Garrett will have a full week to recover from the punch because the Browns are on a bye, which means he won't be back on the field until Week 8.
One thing that's still unclear is why the man decided to punch Garrett. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks and is pretty much the last person in the world who you would ever want to sucker punch.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Texans cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Broncos vs Chiefs odds, top expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos.
-
Draft prospects to watch on Saturday
Conference pecking orders will become more clear after this weekend's games
-
Bucs have no interest in trading Howard
O.J. Howard looks like he's sticking in Tampa
-
Kelce says Eagles tried for Jalen Ramsey
Howie Roseman was very much in on the All-Pro corner, according to the Eagles' longtime lineman
-
Irvin has an interesting idea for Dallas
Should the Cowboys make a move for Antonio Brown?
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help