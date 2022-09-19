A situation involving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray getting slapped by a fan following Arizona's win over the Raiders on Sunday is under investigation by investigation by police in Las Vegas.

A spokesman for the LVPD told the Associated Press on Monday that a battery complaint was made following the Cardinals' stunning 29-23 victory. According to the spokesman, the complaint was made because "a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

The apparent slap, which took place in the immediate aftermath of the game, was actually caught on video by Cameron Cox of 12 News in Arizona.

After Byron Murphy returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Murray went straight into celebration mode and shortly into that celebration is when the fan appeared to slap him in the face. In the video below, you can see exactly what happens. At about the 25-second mark, Murray runs to celebrate with fans in the end zone and as he's giving out some high-fives, a fan in a gray shirt appears to strike him in the face.

While it's possible that the fan was just trying to slap Murray on his shoulder pads and missed, the slowed down version of the video shows that Murray definitely believes that the slap came with ill-intent.

Following the slap, Murray actually went toward the fan, but a few of his teammates pulled him away before the situation could escalate any further. Murray eventually left the field and went to the locker room to continue his celebration of the Cardinals' wild win.

A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history.

After throwing for just 53 yards in the game's first two quarters, Murray went 25 of 40 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the second half while also adding 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground to help propel the Cardinals to the win.