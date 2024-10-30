Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was suspended earlier this month for two games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, was almost arrested on Oct. 8 for carrying a concealed weapon. Why he wasn't is now the subject of a Detroit police internal affairs investigation, per 7 News Detroit.

After midnight on Oct. 8, police reportedly pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. Inside were Williams and his brother, who told officers there were two guns in the car. One gun found in the back seat was registered to the brother, who had a concealed pistol license, while the other was registered to Williams, who did not have a concealed pistol license. That's when officers told Williams he would be taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

Williams told officers that he played for the Lions, but he was placed in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car. A sergeant was then called to the scene, and 7 News Detroit reports he immediately recognized Williams' name. Body camera footage also reportedly showed that a Lions logo was the sergeant's phone wallpaper.

The sergeant then reportedly made multiple phone calls to higher-ranking officers asking if the brother's concealed pistol license covered both guns found in the vehicle. Body cam footage reportedly made it seem like Williams was going to be taken into custody, but a phone call from a lieutenant to the sergeant led to a different outcome, as Williams was then released.

"Okay. Beautiful. I'm good to let him go?" the sergeant asked while on the phone. "You're a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much."

Detroit police launched their internal affairs investigation after 7 News Detroit asked questions about the traffic stop. The Lions gave a statement to 7 News Detroit on Tuesday:

"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

On Wednesday, the NFL made the following statement (via NFL Media): "The Lions promptly notified the league upon learning of the matter. We have no further comment at this time."