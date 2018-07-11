Police reportedly arrest man after he fought with Adam Jones at Atlanta airport
Jones, a free agent, is shown knocking the man to the ground
NFL free agent Adam Jones was reportedly involved in a violent altercation at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta Tuesday night that ended with Jones knocking a man to the ground.
According to ESPN.com, Atlanta Police spokesman Jarius Daugherty says Jones confronted the man, Frank Ragin, an employee at the cleaning company ABM, after Ragin made a "gesture" towards Jones.
Words were exchanged before punches were thrown.
"Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist," police told TMZ.com ... "causing a laceration to Mr. Jones' face. Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground."
Ragin was arrested for two counts of battery; in addition to Jones, Jones' female companion injured her hand in the scuffle. Jones and his companion reportedly declined medical attention while Ragin was reportedly taken to the hospital.
Jones, 34, began his NFL career with the Titans, where he was the No. 6 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was suspended for the 2007 season for violation of the NFL player conduct policy. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2008 season. By October, he was suspended again, this time for six games. He was released in early 2009, didn't play during the '09 season, and signed with the Bengals in May 2010. In January 2017, Jones was arrested on a felony harassment charge. In March of that year, the felony charge was dropped in part because of Jones' willingness to enter alcohol-related and anger management treatment. He played for the Bengals from 2010-2017 and started 68 games during that time.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marcell Dareus accused of sexual assault
Dareus is due in court to have his motion to dismiss heard in the first case
-
HOF won't mention T.O. at ceremony
Owens will give his induction speech at his alma mater rather than heading to Canton
-
Redskins, Ravens can make a leap in 2018
Washington and Baltimore are two of the less obvious contenders to make the playoffs after...
-
Irvin on why he gets along with Gruden
It sure sounds like Irvin and Gruden are bonding
-
Police correct report from Keim's DUI
Keim was arrested on the Fourth of July, but police now say an officer misunderstood him
-
Eli can't stop staring at Barkley's legs
Barkley, taken with the second-overall pick, is expected to electrify the Giants' offense