Police reportedly arrest man after he fought with Adam Jones at Atlanta airport

Adam Jones, a former Bengal and current free agent, got into a fight at an Atlanta airport and knocked a man to the ground. USATSI

NFL free agent Adam Jones was reportedly involved in a violent altercation at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta Tuesday night that ended with Jones knocking a man to the ground.

According to ESPN.com, Atlanta Police spokesman Jarius Daugherty says Jones confronted the man, Frank Ragin, an employee at the cleaning company ABM, after Ragin made a "gesture" towards Jones.

Words were exchanged before punches were thrown.

"Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist," police told TMZ.com ... "causing a laceration to Mr. Jones' face. Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground."

Ragin was arrested for two counts of battery; in addition to Jones, Jones' female companion injured her hand in the scuffle. Jones and his companion reportedly declined medical attention while Ragin was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Jones, 34, began his NFL career with the Titans, where he was the No. 6 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was suspended for the 2007 season for violation of the NFL player conduct policy. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2008 season. By October, he was suspended again, this time for six games. He was released in early 2009, didn't play during the '09 season, and signed with the Bengals in May 2010. In January 2017, Jones was arrested on a felony harassment charge. In March of that year, the felony charge was dropped in part because of Jones' willingness to enter alcohol-related and anger management treatment. He played for the Bengals from 2010-2017 and started 68 games during that time.