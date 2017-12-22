Police reportedly arrest suspect, investigate crime scene at Lambeau Field

The investigation in Green Bay is ongoing following a multiple-car collision

On Saturday, Lambeau Field will be the scene of the Vikings-Packers Week 16 game. On Friday, it was a crime scene.

According to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, police arrested a suspect at Lambeau Field after he chased his former co-worker and caused a multiple-car collision in the parking lot. 

Citing Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith, the Press-Gazette reported that the suspect, 20, was fired from a food service job at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3 after an altercation with a co-worker. On Friday, the suspect went to the police to make a report. According to Smith, the suspect then went to Lambeau Field. He proceeded to crash his car into his former co-worker's car before pursuing the victim in his car as the victim ran away on foot, Smith said.

As you can see in Bollier's photo below, a van somehow ended up on top of a smaller car:

A bomb squad showed up to the scene:

Smith told the Press-Gazette that no weapons -- besides the car -- were involved and no one was injured.

On Saturday night, the Packers will host the Vikings in a Week 16 game that holds playoff implications as the Vikings try to wrap up a first-round bye and continue their hunt for the top seed in the NFC. The Packers, however, have been eliminated from playoff contention.

