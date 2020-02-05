Police swamp Chiefs' Super Bowl parade after wild car chase breaks out on parade route

A driver in Kansas City was arrested on Wednesday after he apparently decided to take an illegal test run of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route. With most roads in the city closed off due to the celebration, someone thought it would be a good idea to get away from the police by using the parade route, which made for one of the wildest car chases that you'll ever see -- and certainly the wildest to ever go down at a Super Bowl parade.

In the video below, you can see police pursue the suspect car on the parade route as thousands of surprised Chiefs fans looked on.

At one point during the chase, police appeared to have the suspects surrounded, but they somehow managed to escape, which you can see in the video below from Action News in Kansas City.

BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route. We're working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

With the vehicle still on the loose, police eventually used stop sticks on the car, which caused multiple tires to go flat on the suspect vehicle.

After that, authorities used a PIT maneuver to bring the suspect vehicle to a full stop. A PIT maneuver is where the pursuing car causes the fleeing car to go sideways, and as you can see below, Kansas City police pulled off the move to perfection.

Patrick Mahomes might have won the Super Bowl MVP, but we can probably all agree that Kansas City police are going to take home the award for MVP of the parade.

Here's a closer look at how the end of the chase went down.

Oh my god a car flew threw the barriers ON THE KC PARADE ROUTE and a chase ensued down the route, hope nobody got hurt pic.twitter.com/cG54Y3oUf5 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) February 5, 2020

The car could have potentially injured hundreds of fans if it had shot through the barrier, but that didn't happen thanks to the quick action from the police in Missouri.

The good news for everyone in Kansas City is that all of this went down nearly three hours before the parade. Mayor Quincy Lucas has already announced that the parade will go on, although police will "stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day."

According to police in Kansas City, two suspects have been taken into custody, although official charges haven't yet been announced. In a statement, KC Police said the driver is being investigated for possible impairment. Police did note that there were no weapons found in the car and that there were no indications of terrorist activity.

You can see the full video of the entire chase below.