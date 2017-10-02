POLL: 49ers have the most liberal fan base, Buccaneers the most conservative

If you've ever wondered where the fan base of your favorite NFL team stands politically, it looks like we now have the answer.

According to a SurveyMonkey Audience poll commissioned by fivethirtyeight.com, the 49ers have the most liberal fan base in the NFL, which probably won't come as shock to anyone. According to the poll, the 49ers have a fan base that's 61 percent Democrat and 39 percent Republican.

On the other end of the political spectrum, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the most conservative fan base in the league with a group that's 54.75 percent Republican and 45.25 Democrat.

Those findings are based on a poll that was taken in early September and featured 2,290 respondents who all considered themselves to be NFL fans.

The top five fan bases with the most Democrats are the 49ers, Detroit Lions , New York Giants , Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks . Not surprisingly, 41 of the 52 players who kneeled for the national anthem on Sunday came from one of those five teams.

On the Republican side, the top five fan bases were the Buccaneers, Houston Texans , Dallas Cowboys , Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills . The owners from three of those teams -- Jerry Jones, Bob McNair and Shahid Khan -- are among the seven owners who have donated at least $1 million to Donald Trump.

If you're a moderate looking for a team to cheer for, then it might be time for you to get an Andy Dalton jersey because the Cincinnati Bengals have the only fan base that's split exactly down the middle. Ohio is generally considered a swing state when it comes to presidential elections, so that almost makes too much sense. The other team in Ohio (the Cleveland Browns ) has a fan base that's 52.4 percent Democrat and 47.6 percent Republican.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base was also nearly split down the middle with 50.15 percent Democrats and 49.85 percent Republicans. The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan bases were also pretty much split down the middle with Democrats and Republicans being separated by less than one percent.

If this poll tells you one thing, it's that you might be sitting next to someone who you don't agree with politically the next time you attend an NFL game, so you should just be nice to everyone.