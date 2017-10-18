POLL: Players believe Eli Manning, Andrew Luck are the most overrated QBs in NFL

Eli Manning has two Super Bowl rings, but apparently, the one thing he doesn't have is the respect of his fellow NFL players.

According to a poll conducted by ESPN.com, Manning and Andrew Luck were voted the two most overrated quarterbacks in the NFL. A total of 155 players answered at least one question in the poll, according to ESPN.

When players were asked to name the most overrated quarterback in the NFL, 14 percent of them said Manning, while 11 percent of them named Luck. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was next on the overrated list with 10 percent of the vote, which might officially end the debate about whether or not he's elite.

"I think he's kind of living off that Super Bowl," one player said of Flacco, via ESPN.com.

As for Luck, it's not clear why players think that he's overrated, but it might have to do with the fact that he's been unable to stay on the field. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Colts quarterback has missed 16 of Indy's 38 regular season games. Although the Colts made the playoffs during each of Luck's first three seasons (2012-14), the Colts haven't sniffed the postseason since then despite the fact that the AFC South has recently been the weakest division in the NFL.

Being overrated is one thing, but being hated might actually be worse, and that's where Jay Cutler comes in. In the poll, 64 players were asked which quarterback in the NFL they would NOT want as a teammate and Cutler came away as the clear winner, or loser, depending on your point of view.

A total of 42 percent of players said they wouldn't want Cutler as a teammate, which blew away the second place players in the poll, Cam Newton and Philipe Rivers. Newton and Rivers were both named by six percent of all players polled.

Players also overwhelmingly voted that Deshaun Watson would end up being the most successful rookie quarterback. Watson received 61 percent of the vote in that category, while second place Mitchell Trubisky only garnered 18 percent of the vote. To get a complete look at the poll and all the questions asked, you can click here and head over to ESPN.com.