The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL Week 2 games. Dallas is trading at $0.66 per share to beat the Commanders in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Jacksonville and Denver also meet Sunday afternoon, with the Broncos trading at $0.57 per share to beat the Jaguars, who trade at $0.44 per share, while Indianapolis and Kansas City close out the day on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Broncos predictions

Jacksonville is 1-0 after a 34-10 win over Cleveland, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 23 passing. Denver enters 0-1 after a 31-10 Monday Night Football loss to Kansas City, with Bo Nix completing 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kickoff is 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High, where it's expected to be 60 degrees. Jacksonville won the teams' last meeting 34-20, and the two franchises are tied at 8-8 in 16 all-time matchups. Polymarket prices Denver at $0.57 per share to beat Jacksonville, who trades at $0.44 per share. Trade on Jaguars vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Indianapolis opens 0-1 after a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, though Jonathan Taylor was a bright spot with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries plus three catches for 23 yards. Kansas City is 1-0 after a 31-10 win over Denver on Monday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 15 of 27 passing in his first game back from a torn ACL. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the forecast calls for 67 degrees. Kansas City beat Indianapolis 23-20 in the teams' last meeting on Nov. 23, 2025. Polymarket prices Kansas City at $0.72 per share to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.29 per share. Trade on Colts vs. Chiefs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.