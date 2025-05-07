1 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Recency bias? Sure. But you'd be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that wouldn't hurry to claim him as its quarterback of the present and future, contenders included. He was simply unflappable for much of his dynamic debut, which ended on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. A second-year dip is possible, but who says Daniels won't keep climbing with some added veteran help in D.C.?

2 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

He was frequently and often unfairly knocked for holding more of a background role during much of the Eagles' Super Bowl run, but what more can you ask of this man when the lights shine brightest? His title campaign may have proved he's best suited as a selective rather than high-volume passer, but his instincts, toughness, downfield touch and rugged mobility all show up in the clutch.

3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals are just 14-13 in his last two seasons of starts, so it's clear he can't do it all alone. Yet who else would you rather have for pure pocket passing? His poise and precision are dynamite.

4 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The playoff hurdles have yet to be fully cleared. That doesn't change the fact Jackson is a walking fireworks show, forever liable to change a game in a single play with his dual-threat electricity.

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

The reigning MVP is coming off his most efficient season while operating with a new-look receiving group. Like Lamar Jackson, another AFC superhero, he's just yet to escape the Chiefs' shadow.

6 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Was Mahomes' ugly Super Bowl showing an anomaly, or clear evidence his increasing dependence on last-minute heroics isn't as sustainable as it once was for Kansas City? A healthier pass-catching corps should help, but his leaky O-line still has questions. There's no denying No. 15 is still the most trustworthy signal-caller in the game, but he's now proven vulnerable twice on the big stage.

7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Since his move to Los Angeles in 2021, Stafford's trajectory has been twofold: He's either hurt and streaky or upright and super sharp. Now 37, where will he land? Davante Adams' entry should help.

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

He can't quite seem to shake his inner Brett Favre, sometimes leaning on his live arm to a fault. Let's remember he's only entering Year 3 as a full-timer, though. With a healthier and restocked receiving corps, he's primed to guide Matt LaFleur's squad right back to the postseason.

9 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

His steady, resilient hand finally proved too shaky in the Lions' stunning early-playoff exit, and now he's without revered play-caller Ben Johnson. Still, his old-school pocket passing has survived similar changes before. And Detroit still affords him one of the NFL's best offensive lineups.

10 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Did the injury-propelled woes of San Francisco's 2024 season end up dragging Purdy into mercurial territory? Yes. But he's been superb as Kyle Shanahan's point guard for the majority of his three NFL seasons, and people still don't give him enough credit for the way he extends plays.

11 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

It wasn't just the 41 touchdown passes that confirmed him as dangerous in 2024. It was the mettle he brought to a lineup often affected by injuries. His scrappiness is infectious in Tampa.

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Too high? Too low? No spot feels right for a guy who threw just three picks in an old-school Jim Harbaugh attack but went out with another playoff whimper. As always, he's got all the tools.

13 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Almost all the magic of his 2023 debut faded behind a bad front and banged-up offense in Year 2. He never hangs his head as a leader, though. We're betting the passing authority will soon return.

14 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

He can put up numbers with the best of them when healthy, doing all the little things well from the pocket. The problem, besides the absence of a defining late-year surge, is he's consistently off the field, too; the Cowboys have played 26 games without their franchise quarterback since 2020.

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Was he shielded from heavy passing workloads early on? Sure. By the end of his rookie year, though, he brought a ton of sizzle as a play-extending captain for Sean Payton's offense.

16 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Perhaps no young gunslinger is better equipped for a seismic leap. Equally frenetic and feisty as a poorly protected rookie, the former No. 1 overall pick now has a fortified front and staff on his side.

17 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Is he an upgrade in Las Vegas? Undoubtedly. At 34, Smith's still got a zippy arm to stretch the field. Can he also rein himself in to steer Pete Carroll's sudden win-now setup to the playoffs?

18 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

He might offer the position's biggest disparity between talent and reliable results. The physical package is there. He's just too often lacked the durability, ball control and/or team support to produce meaningful wins. Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. out wide might change that.

19 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

The most impressive thing about his rookie season was the way he refused to let New England's porous O-line ruin his composure. Now the kid's got a fresh staff and veteran weapons.

20 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

A 22-year-old first-time starter with zero NFL snaps, coming off multiple knee surgeries? McCarthy's obviously a major projection. But man is he set up to excel in Minnesota, boasting an upgraded line, elite pass targets and a beloved head coach in Kevin O'Connell. A playoff push might be the expectation.

21 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

He throws a tight, accurate spiral. He's more than capable of spreading the rock in an all-star lineup. He's also shown repeatedly his decision-making takes a dip when he's asked to elevate his squad on the fly. And that's not even mentioning his concerning medical history.

22 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Is he the guy whose commanding arm and confidence finally showed up for much of his 2024 Vikings stint? Or the guy whose eyes got jumpy amid the heat of the moment (and extra rushers) to close his Minnesota dalliance? Probably both, which is tantalizing but unpredictable material.

23 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

He can scurry around like few others, and he can rifle it deep fairly well. Entering Year 7 as the Cardinals' former No. 1 pick, however, Murray's yet to prove he can be truly steady through the air.

24 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

He registers as a solid low-risk flyer for New York, especially after a positively restrained cameo with the Steelers. The challenge has been translating his dynamic gifts into smart and splashy play.

25 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

The new face of the Titans franchise, Ward may share a penchant for backyard-style ball with predecessor Will Levis. Yet his loose cannon also aided him in critical spots during his college run.

26 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Few quarterbacks enjoyed a more promising finish to 2024. Young clearly plays with a swagger bigger than his frame when he's feeling it. The question is, what's his ceiling even as a more confident pro? Did the Panthers really do enough out wide to give him adequate big-play support?

The man responsible for Kirk Cousins' messy and prolonged attachment to the bench, Penix can sling it downfield. He also didn't necessarily elevate Atlanta in limited action as the No. 1 in 2024.

28 Russell Wilson New York Giants QB

The favorite to headline the Giants' rebooted quarterback room to start 2025, Wilson flashed his trademark play-action heaves in Pittsburgh before reverting to a more sluggish form befitting his age (36). His presence at least means New York shouldn't have to rush Jaxson Dart into action.

29 Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns QB

Will it be Flacco leading the way to start the year, or Kenny Pickett? Or one of their two rookies in Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders? No matter what, Cleveland isn't exactly built to make a run.

30 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

Richardson is supremely gifted with a monster arm and supersized athleticism. He's just been entirely too erratic to keep under center with conviction. Which is why the Colts paid a not-small amount of money to Daniel Jones, another polarizing former first-rounder, as competition.

31 Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers QB

We'll use this space to ask a simple question: How many times has Art Rooney II personally texted Aaron Rodgers, ever so gently inquiring about the 41-year-old's plans for the 2025 season?

32 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB