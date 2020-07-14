Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Patrick Mahomes' historic 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs ( 3:05 )

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had quite the battle following his victory in Super Bowl LIV. In a recent interview with GQ, Mahomes told a story in which he and teammate Travis Kelce faced rapper Post Malone in several games of beer pong prior to a concert.

Mahomes and Kelce were invited to the show and had the chance to meet up with Malone before it began. The group started playing beer pong and things ultimately became quite competitive. Mahomes and Kelce began to win, so Mahomes told Clay Skipper of GQ that Malone made a wager saying he would get a tattoo of both Mahomes and Kelce's signatures if he lost.

"He has a tattoo artist literally in the room," Mahomes told Skipper. "I'm like, 'Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.'"

Malone had the two sign a piece of paper and would get their signatures tattooed. He ended up losing, so the rapper was a man of his word.

Between the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade that day and the friendly games of beer pong, Mahomes must have had at least 20 beers. That certainly makes for a day that the quarterback won't ever forget.