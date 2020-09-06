We are now just officially one week away from our first NFL Sunday, and all 32 rosters are finally starting to take shape. Saturday was the 53-man roster cut deadline, and on Sunday, all NFL teams were able to scour the waiver wire for any overlooked talent. Due to COVID-19, we didn't see many players find new homes. In fact, only 17 players were officially claimed (in a normal year there are roughly 50), while others either re-signed with teams as free agents or signed on to be a part of a practice squad.

The Carolina Panthers were busy on Sunday, as they claimed three total players, including two from the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive back Rasul Douglas, defensive end Shareef Miller and offensive tackle Trenton Scott will have a chance to make Carolina's final roster. Douglas, who is a former third-round pick, may have the best chance to make the roster since the Panthers are lacking in the secondary. In 46 games with the Eagles, he has recorded 118 combined tackles, 25 passes defensed and five interceptions.

The New York Giants put an emphasis on players who spent some time with the reigning Super Bowl champions, as they claimed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive back Adrian Colbert are headed to New York to compete for final roster spots. They also signed former Cleveland Browns wideout Damion Ratley. Colbert is certainly an interesting player, as he could find a spot on the roster due to New York's troubles in the secondary. He started in five of the six games he played last year with the Miami Dolphins at free safety.

Another team that made a couple of interesting additions is the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they made just one waiver claim in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, they also re-signed free agent safety Sean Davis. Both players spent time with the Steelers and now are back in the fold. Pittsburgh even released quarterback Devlin Hodges to make room for Dobbs on roster.

Here are all 17 of the NFL's waiver claims from Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

Atlanta Falcons: OT Timon Parris from Washington

Carolina Panthers: DB Rasul Douglas from Philadelphia, DE Shareef Miller from Philadelphia, OT Trenton Scott from Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals: OG Deion Calhoun from Miami

Cleveland Browns: DE Joe Jackson from Dallas, DT Vincent Taylor from Buffalo

Dallas Cowboys: WR Malik Turner from Green Bay

Indianapolis Colts: TE Noah Togiai from Philadelphia

Los Angeles Rams: LB Justin Hollins from Denver

Minnesota Vikings: LB Ryan Connelly from New York Giants

New York Giants: OT Jackson Barton from Kansas City, DB Adrian Colbert from Kansas City, WR Damion Ratley from Cleveland

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jason Huntley from Detroit

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs from Jacksonville

Seattle Seahawks: LB D'Andre Walker from Tennessee