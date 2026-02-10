Remember when the NFL made all those rule changes to help the offense, trying to drive up scoring and make the game more exciting?

Well, well.

They aren't working now.

Defenses have taken over the league. The Seattle Seahawks' domination of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX was just the coronation of what has become a defensive-minded NFL.

The Seahawks' offense wasn't great against a good New England defense, but it did enough as Seattle won 29-13 in a game that didn't even seem that close. It kept the Seahawks in the top spot of my final Power Rankings for the season, showing you don't always need an elite offense to win in this league.

Not anymore.

The Seattle defense had six sacks -- with another wiped out by penalty -- and also produced an interception returned for a touchdown. It was an impressive showing that made Drake Maye look like a backup quarterback rather than a guy who missed out on league MVP by one vote.

Defenses now own the NFL. They have so many athletes up front going against offensive lines that don't get to work in pads much anymore, which creates all kinds of problems for offenses.

Pressure rates are high and the sacks keep coming, which is why offensive coordinators are now playing scared. Completion percentages are up, while yards-per-attempt numbers are down. That means dink-and-dunk and bubble screens galore.

To win now on offense, you better draft and develop offensive linemen. Or else.

To win now, you better be more aggressive in the passing game, which takes time.

How many times this season have we watched teams take too much time in the huddle, get to the line with the play clock running down, the defense rotates -- which is really the thing now -- and the quarterback can't change the play? He's stuck. The play stinks. The defense wins.

It's time for offensive play-callers to be more aggressive. Mix in some no-huddle like the Bills used to run with the old "K-Gun" offense. Take back the aggressive approach.

Take shots. Don't play scared.

All we hear now is how you don't want to turn the ball over. That's ideal, but give me a 350-yard, three-TD, two-INT game over 180 yards with one TD and no picks.

Take back the game.

Defense has won championships the past two years. Now it's time for the offenses to get back into it.

Quit playing scared.