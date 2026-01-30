The 2026 NFL head-coach hiring cycle has almost come to an end.

Eight of the 10 available jobs have already been filled, with the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh, the the Atlanta Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski, the Baltimore Ravens hiring Jesse Minter, the Miami Dolphins hiring Jeff Hafley, the Tennessee Titans hiring Robert Saleh, the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy, the Buffalo Bills hiring Joe Brady and the Cleveland Browns hiring Todd Monken. The only jobs that remain open are those of the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The 10 available head-coaching slots are tied for the most ever in a single offseason, so it seems unlikely that we'll get that many again next year. But as sure as you're reading this story, there will be jobs available in a year's time. That is going to happen.

So what we thought we'd take some space to do here is detail a list of potential candidates for top jobs a year from now. It's not a fully exhaustive list, of course, as more candidates could emerge throughout next season. But it's an early group of 10 coaches to keep in mind.

Note: The coaches are not listed in any particular order other than the one in which I happened to write them down.

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Flores was a candidate for multiple head-coaching jobs during this cycle but ultimately went back to Minnesota for another season. He runs arguably the NFL's most creative and flexible defense. He's already got experience from his time in Miami and he's still young enough to be considered up-and-coming.

Texans DC Matt Burke

Burke calls the defensive plays under DeMeco Ryans in Houston, and he's helped build one of the league's best defenses. It's typically more difficult for a non-play caller to get a top job, so it's a plus that Ryans has entrusted Burke with that responsibility. He'll be 50 years old during the next cycle, so he's still in the mix with the younger coaches as well.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Joseph, like Flores and Burke, has built one of the best defenses in football. He didn't get much run during his first stint as a head coach, having his chance derailed by poor quarterback play. Joseph is almost a decade removed from that shot and, given his success as a defensive coordinator since then, should be ready for another one if Denver's defense keeps it up.

Rams DC Chris Shula

Shula was also in the mix for multiple jobs throughout this cycle. He has the benefit of being part of the Sean McVay coaching tree, which is always considered a plus when it comes to interviewing for top jobs. He's risen the ranks over the years from being an assistant linebackers coach to being the defensive coordinator, and that rise could continue if he lands the right opportunity.

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase is the latest wunderkind from the McVay tree and is considered a rising star. Just 35 years old, he was in the running for the Bills and Browns jobs this cycle, but ultimately didn't land either of them. He doesn't call the plays and isn't even the offensive coordinator, but other coaches have been promoted from similarly low positions before.

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

Udinski was a hot candidate already this cycle, interviewing for multiple jobs but pulling out to remain in Jacksonville for another season. He was considered a hot name even before landing in Jacksonville, when he was the assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. He doesn't call the plays, which could be considered a knock, but that didn't stop him from being in the mix in 2026.

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

Campanile built a high-level defense during his first year in Jacksonville, and has been considered a rising star for a few years, ever since he was the linebackers coach for the Dolphins and then run game coordinator for the Packers. He's coached under Flores, Josh Boyer, Vic Fangio and Jeff Hafley defensively (and Mike McDaniel, Matt LaFleur and Liam Coen as head coaches) so he's got a lot of different stylistic influences that could affect his future as a head coach.

Former Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

A former player for the Ravens and Texans, Weaver has been rising up the ranks as a defensive line coach, run game coordinator and defensive coordinator for several different teams. He was in the running for several head coaching jobs this offseason and could ultimately still land another DC job depending on how things shake out.

Broncos QB coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb

Webb could get a promotion to offensive coordinator after the Broncos fired Joe Lombardi, or he could get an offensive coordinator job elsewhere. He's only 30 years old and recently retired from his playing career, but he's already considered one of the inner-circle candidates for top jobs and was heavily in the mix for the Bills this offseason.

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury built one of the best offenses in the league around Jayden Daniels during the 2024 season, but things backslid this year amid injuries to Daniels, Terry McLaurin and others. He had some head-coaching interest this offseason and seems likely to land another offensive coordinator role somewhere, and if he excels, he could be back in the mix in 2027.