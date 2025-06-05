Offseason workouts are in full swing across the NFL. Teams are wrapping up OTAs and opening up minicamp before they head out for one last summer break before reconvening for training camp in late July. And then it's full speed ahead toward the regular season.

Of course, these workouts are pieces to the foundation that these teams are beginning to lay down, and it allows us to take a look at the roster and give our educated analysis for who we think could shine in 2025. In that spirit, we're going to identify one player on each team in the AFC who we believe is flying a bit under the radar at the moment, but could burst onto the scene this season and blossom into a key contributor for his franchise. A sleeper, if you will.

Ready? Let's get to it!

AFC East

WR Keon Coleman

With Khalil Shakir inking a four-year extension this offseason and the Bills signing Josh Palmer in free agency, folks may be forgetting Coleman. The 2024 second-round pick had a solid rookie season but is primed to break out in 2025. While the Bills added Palmer, they also let fellow wideout Mack Hollins leave in free agency, which opens the door for Coleman to adopt some of his 50 targets from last season, adding to what should be a growing amount of volume from Josh Allen. Coleman showed his big-play ability, averaging 19.2 yards per reception last season. Given that Allen has one of the best arms in the NFL, this duo could make some serious splashes.

RB Jaylen Wright

Miami selected Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee and he is currently in line to be the No. 2 running back behind starter De'Von Achane. That's a pretty advantageous spot given Achane's durability concerns, so Wright could see starting reps at some point this season. Even if Achane remains healthy, however, Mike McDaniel's offense has proven that it can have multiple running backs produce at a high level. During Achane's rookie season, when he totaled 997 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns, Raheem Mostert (who is no longer with the team) had 1,187 total yards and 21 touchdowns. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Wright flirts with Achane's rookie numbers and comes close to 1,000 scrimmage yards.

WR Malachi Corley

When New York selected Corley in the third round in 2024 out of Western Kentucky, there was plenty of buzz. However, that buzz never materialized into an on-field impact in what was a forgettable rookie season, which was headlined by mental mistakes like letting go of the ball before crossing the end zone against Houston. That said, Corley does have an opportunity for redemption and to get his career off the ground, especially with a new coaching staff in town. The Jets also don't have the deepest receiver room behind Garrett Wilson, so there is an opportunity to climb the depth chart if he can endear himself to Aaron Glenn and Co.

EDGE Harold Landry III

Despite signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Patriots in March, Landry has sort of been lost in the shuffle of New England's busy offseason. However, his addition shouldn't be overlooked. New England was dead last in the NFL in sacks in 2024 and had the fourth-lowest pressure rate. Landry comes to Foxborough with a prior history working under coach Mike Vrabel due to their shared time with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel was at the helm when Landry posted a 12-sack season in 2021, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach that Pro Bowl level this year with his new squad.

Predicting seven NFL players who will make noise at 2025 minicamp: Cowboys, Eagles could have sleeper weapons Cody Benjamin

AFC North

RB Keaton Mitchell

For a six-week stretch during the 2023 season, Mitchell was a lightning rod. The back averaged 8.4 yards per rush and 10.5 yards per reception. However, that run ended when he suffered a torn ACL that also put a dent in his 2024 campaign. Now, Mitchell is back healthy and noted recently that he feels "like I'm back better than when I first got" to Baltimore. Of course, Derrick Henry will carry the bulk of the work out of the Ravens backfield, but Mitchell could prove to be a change-of-pace option with home run ability for what is already one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

LB Payton Wilson

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2024 out of NC State, was quite productive during his rookie season. He totaled 78 tackles over 17 games, but only started four games for Pittsburgh and played 45% of the defensive snaps. That's about to change in 2025. With Elandon Roberts departing this offseason, there is a starting spot open for Wilson to ascend opposite Patrick Queen. If Wilson fends off Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb this summer, he could be in a position where he's among the top tacklers in the NFL.

DE Myles Murphy

The Bengals selected Murphy with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that pick has yet to truly provide dividends. The defensive end posted just three sacks during his rookie season and zero over 13 games played in 2024. Yuck. However, Murphy is slated to replace Sam Hubbard, who retired this offseason, giving him more opportunity to make an impact. And his possible Year 3 breakout would be a welcome sight for Cincinnati, especially with the uncertain status of Trey Hendrickson.

WR Cedric Tillman

Of course, Cleveland's quarterback situation still needs to be sorted out with an array of options on the roster. That said, there is an interesting collection of pass catches within the Browns offense, including Tillman. The 2023 third-round pick should start opposite Jerry Jeudy and, even as Cleveland deploys two tight end sets, he should still see the field quite a bit. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Tillman is an athletic, big-bodied receiver who has the tools to break out.

AFC South

WR Christian Kirk

Yes, the Texans have Nico Collins atop the depth chart and double dipped at the receiver position in the NFL Draft, but don't forget about Kirk. The former Jaguars wideout was traded to Houston this offseason and should be a key factor in the target share from C.J. Stroud. The 28-year-old was limited to eight games last season due to a broken collarbone, but looks to be all systems go for the 2025 season. When healthy, Kirk has proven to be a crisp route runner and a dangerous deep threat, giving him a pretty high ceiling as he now joins the Texans.

DE Laiatu Latu

When it comes to the Colts, the entire summer will be engulfed with the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. While that certainly warrants the bulk of the attention, Latu entering his second season is another storyline worthy of your attention. Latu was the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft and put together a solid rookie season with four sacks and three forced fumbles. That said, there is plenty of room to grow for the former UCLA Bruin, and he could be primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

TE Brenton Strange

Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. are the main pillars of Jacksonville's offense. However, I think Strange is on the verge of a breakout season. This offseason, Jacksonville released Evan Engram, who averaged 102 targets per season with the franchise. Now, Strange is set to adopt the bulk of those looks from Trevor Lawrence and will play in an offense led by first-year coach Liam Coen. Last year, Coen was the OC for the Buccaneers and helped Cade Otton emerge as one of the better tight ends in the league. Could Strange be the latest to emerge under Coen?

WR Elic Ayomanor

The fourth-round rookie has been impressing throughout the early portions of OTAs. If he can keep that up, he could crash the party inside Tennessee's wide receiver room. Currently, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson make up the top of the receiver masthead, but Lockett and Jefferson could easily be unseated, especially if someone like Ayomanor bursts onto the scene.

AFC West

OL Kingsley Suamataia

When the Chiefs drafted Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of BYU, it was hoped that he'd be able to come in and blossom into Patrick Mahomes' left tackle. That never came to fruition, and Kansas City has since drafted Josh Simmons to fill the blindside tackle role. All isn't lost for Suamataia, however, as he is now being looked at as the in-house replacement at left guard after the team traded away Joe Thuney. If Suamataia can make this transition, it'll only further help the Chiefs' offensive line problems that were utterly apparent in their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

CB Tarheeb Still

Los Angeles' secondary was silently overhauled this offseason. The club let Kristian Fulton leave in free agency and hasn't been in a rush to re-sign Asante Samuel Jr., who remains on the free agent market. While the Chargers did sign Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract, their willingness to let those players go may also indicate they are comfortable with the likes of Still ascending into a bigger role in the secondary. Still was a fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2024 and was solid during his rookie season. He started in 12 of his 14 games played, totaled 62 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver spent the offseason adding the likes of tight end Evan Engram and running back RJ Harvey to its offense, but Mims could be the straw that stirs the drink for Sean Payton. Midway through last season, it felt like the Broncos unlocked Mims. From Week 10 to Week 18, Mims caught 32 of his 37 targets for 447 yards and six touchdowns. If you were to project that out over a full season, Mims would be looking at a season where he finished with 68 catches, 950 yards, and an eye-popping 13 touchdowns. And that's even mentioning Payton giving him a couple of touches as a runner as well.

DE Malcolm Koonce

Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL, but is back on the field for offseason workouts. The last time we saw the 2021 third-round pick, he piled up eight sacks in 17 games (11 starts) during the 2023 season. If Koonce can return to form, he'll be an extremely valuable addition for the Raiders pass rush. Playing opposite of Maxx Crosby should also open up more lanes to the quarterback for Koonce as well.