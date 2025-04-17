The NFL Draft is a week away, and this could be one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory. Every team possesses their first-round pick (the first time in the common draft era), which could lead to some chaos as teams try to maneuver up and down the board as draft night approaches.

This draft class is devoid of premium quarterback prospects, which leaves the top of the draft uncertain. Six of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks last season, which altered the back half of the draft. This year's draft provides more uncertainty at the position than ever before.

The No. 1 pick appears to be Cam Ward, while No. 2 looks to be Travis Hunter. Where does Shedeur Sanders end up? What will the New York Giants do at No. 3? Will any team trade back into the first round or trade out? How many veterans will be traded during the draft? What is the position that will be taken the most in Round 1?

As this year's draft approaches, let's take a look at some overreactions leading up to Round 1 of the annual selection meeting. Which overreactions are actually overreactions and which are reality?

This draft class is not good

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The 2025 NFL Draft class is certainly underwhelming compared to previous years. There doesn't appear to be a franchise quarterback that is a "can't miss" prospect and there aren't many "blue-chip" prospects. Outside of Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, are there any difference makers?

Of course, saying a draft class isn't good before the class plays an NFL game is premature. This all comes down to fit and what organizations certain players end up at, but the overall depth of the class is concerning -- especially in the first round.

There just aren't any "blue-chip" players and a lot of players with a late-first or second-round grade that are going to be drafted higher than where they should be. This doesn't mean there won't be good players, but not many difference makers.

Shedeur Sanders should not be drafted in the first round

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Whether Sanders falls in the draft or not, it's hard to fathom the Colorado quarterback not getting drafted in Round 1. The Browns aren't likely to draft Sanders at No. 2 overall, and it's a question mark if the Giants do at No. 3. If Sanders doesn't get drafted by the Giants, where does he end up?

The Saints (No. 9) and Steelers (No. 21) are likely in play for Sanders, who is regarded as the second-best quarterback behind Cam Ward. Whether Sanders is a Round 1 talent or not, there is always a need for quarterbacks and teams are willing to trade up and overdraft a quarterback.

The potential is too high for Sanders to fall out of Round 1.

It's a mistake for Travis Hunter to play both ways

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hunter wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, and even said he'd rather retire than not play both positions. Hunter is committed to playing both offense and defense, even if it will be very difficult on his body to play both ways.

While Hunter could be a Pro Bowl wide receiver or cornerback based on his talent, wouldn't it be better for the team that drafts him to have him commit to one position? As long as Hunter doesn't play every snap at wide receiver and cornerback, he'll benefit any team that selects him.

If the team that drafts Hunter limits his snap both ways, he's efficient at both positions. Hunter improves any team's wide receiver group and secondary, so why not play him at two positions he's good at in year one? Perhaps a team will force Hunter to commit to one position down the line, but that organization needs to take advantage of Hunter being a two-way player on his rookie contract.

Abdul Carter will be the best player in this draft

Overreaction or reality: Reality

There aren't many "blue-chip" players in this draft, but Carter is one of them. What makes Carter an asset for any defense is his ability to excel at multiple positions, evidenced by his 300 snaps at defensive end, 317 at outside linebacker (mostly as a pass rusher), and 87 as an inside linebacker last season.

Carter played 871 snaps as an inside linebacker in 2022 and 2023 (his freshman and sophomore seasons at Penn State), and 127 at outside linebacker in that span. He'll be a pass rusher in the NFL and has shown he can get to the quarterback despite being undersized. Carter can blitz in any gap and has plenty of moves at the line to get past tackles and into the backfield.

Carter is one of the most knowledgeable pass rushers in this draft, and has the talent and body control to make an immediate impact on a defense. If Carter did go No. 1 overall, it shouldn't be surprising.

There will be multiple veteran players traded in this draft

Overreaction or reality: Reality

While the NFL is awaiting where Aaron Rodgers will end up, there are plenty of good veterans looking to find a new home in 2025. The Bengals have not reached a contract extension with Trey Hendrickson and the Eagles are unlikely to reach a contract extension with Dallas Goedert. The Dolphins are also shopping Jalen Ramsey and the Falcons are looking to get out of the Kirk Cousins contract.

These are just four notable names that could be dealt. The Packers have been shopping Jaire Alexander while Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) and George Pickens (Steelers) also face uncertainty with their respective franchises. There are plenty of veterans that may have new homes after this draft.

Don't be surprised if teams are active towards acquiring good veterans, especially in an underwhelming draft class.

Cam Ward isn't a franchise quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Is Ward a prospect that has the "can't miss" status of a Trevor Lawrence or a Bryce Young? Not exactly, but how many playoff wins do Lawrence and Young have combined so far?

Of course winning playoff games won't be the final judgment of Ward, but teams draft quarterbacks No. 1 overall to be franchise changers. Ward is a good quarterback, but doesn't seem to fit that bill. He is a natural passer, but wreckless with the football and prone to do too much.

If the Titans draft Ward, they'll have a long term starting quarterback. Do they have a Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Jalen Hurts? That remains to be seen, even if Ward has improved every year he's played the position. Ward may be more of a Kyler Murray-type quarterback, a good starter but not an elite player.

Ashton Jeanty will get drafted in the top-5

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jeanty is a top five talent in this draft and certainly a difference maker on offense. Would a team actually draft a running back that high, especially teams that need help on the offensive or defensive line?

Saquon Barkley proved he was worth drafting in the top five, but the Giants had nothing to maximize Barkley's talent. The Eagles did, and Barkley had one of the greatest seasons for a running back in NFL history en route to a Super Bowl title. Jeanty has the potential to do the same, but only one of the top five teams has a good offensive line that can allow Jeanty to be a game changer (and the Browns aren't likely to draft him).

If Jeanty does go in the top five, it will be warranted. The only team currently in the top five that could pick Jeanty is the Jaguars.

More than two quarterbacks will be selected in Round 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This feels like a no brainer, no matter how underwhelming the top of the quarterback class is. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are bound to be picked in Round 1, but this all falls on where Sanders is selected.

If Sanders is picked in the top-10, there could be a run of one or two quarterbacks for a quarterback-needy team to get a signal caller. Teams would trade into the first round to get a Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, or Jalen Milroe. If Sanders falls out of the top-10, hard to envision many quarterbacks taken in Round 1 after him.

Ward and Sanders appear to be the Round 1 quarterbacks. We'll see if anyone else joins them.

More than two running backs will be selected in Round 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

If Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry proved anything in 2024, the resurgence of the running back is real. Teams need a strong running game and a deep pass rush to go far in the playoffs and win a Super Bowl. Ask the Eagles how that strategy turned out.

Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton seem bound to be the Round 1 running backs. Hampton is a wild card, but he's a Day 1 talent in this draft class. Outside of those two, teams can wait until Day 2 to get a running back.

TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, and Quinshon Judkins are good players -- but teams can wait until the top half of Round 2 to get them. Teams likely aren't trading up or into the first round to get a running back, unless Hampton is on the board.

There are good running backs in this class, but only two are worth drafting on Day 1.