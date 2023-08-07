Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I just want to warn everyone now, you have one month to get your affairs in order, because, as of today, we are exactly one month away from the start of the regular season. The NFL season will be kicking off on Sept. 7 with the Lions playing the Chiefs, which is actually fitting, because we're going to be talking a lot about the Lions today.

Before we get to the regular season, though, we have to make it through the preseason, and thankfully, the best week of the preseason is here: the first week.

Anyway, for today's newsletter, we'll be recapping Saturday's Hall of Fame ceremony, plus, we'll be taking a look at all of the suspensions that the NFL handed out over the weekend.

Let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Breaking down the Lions offseason and predicting how they'll do in 2023

It's time for another episode of our "All 32" series, and believe it or not, we have finally reached the end. I know I've been saying that every day for the last three weeks, but this time, I actually mean it. I double-checked my numbers and then double-checked those numbers and I'm now 100% sure that this is the end.

For our final episode, we've saved the best for last, and by best, I mean, we saved the team with the most hype for last: the Detroit Lions.

To talk about how things are going in Detroit, we brought on Nolan Bianchi, who covers the Lions from the Detroit News.

Since this is the final episode in the "All 32" series, we threw in another bonus: It was hosted by Ryan Wilson and me. Here are two topics that Wilson and I covered with Bianchi:

Is Jared Goff a top five QB in the NFC? We had a wild conversation about where Goff ranks among NFC quarterbacks, and forget the top five, because we made the argument that he might be top three by the end of 2023. Goff got hot last season playing under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Nolan thinks that duo will be even better in 2023. "I think that this is an offense that has been built to suit him and that was by design," Bianchi said of Goff. "What you've got right now is an offense where the player's input is valued super highly and Jared Goff's input is valued super highly and that's allowed [Johnson and Goff] to grow together. I think that's something that can be built on going into [2023]." Basically, the Lions offense was good last season and don't be surprised if it's even better during the upcoming season.

Bianchi spent nearly 30 minutes talking about the Lions, and if you want to hear everything he had to say, you can listen to today's show here. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Pro Football Hall of Fame: Recapping the enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially has nine new members following the enshrinement ceremony over the weekend that saw Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Darrelle Revis, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, DeMarcus Ware, Ken Riley and Zach Thomas all get inducted.

There were plenty of memorable moments during the ceremony. Here are a few that stood out:

Zach Thomas shares emotional tribute to Junior Seau. The former Dolphins linebacker said that Junior Seau was his favorite player when he was younger.

DeMarcus Ware reserved seats in honor of several deceased teammates. The nine-time Pro Bowler said he saved a seat at the ceremony.

Darrelle Revis credits Deion Sanders for blazing the path to Revis Island. "I didn't get a chance to play with this guy named Deion Sanders, but he was the prototype for me," Revis said, via NFL.com. "What Jordan is to Kobe, is Prime to Revis Island. You came first and I wanted to play just like you. You were the road map to greatness. Thank you for paving the way."

"I didn't get a chance to play with this guy named Deion Sanders, but he was the prototype for me," Revis said, via NFL.com. "What Jordan is to Kobe, is Prime to Revis Island. You came first and I wanted to play just like you. You were the road map to greatness. Thank you for paving the way." Ronde Barber thanks his brother. Ronde Barber was present for induction by his twin brother Tiki. "I am here because of my brother," Ronde said. "The inherent competition, the easy motivation to match accomplishments and the unwavering, unconditional support only a twin can know. You simply cannot tell my story without telling our story."

For all of the highlights from Canton, be sure to check out our summary of the ceremony by clicking here.

3. Predicting the 2024 Hall of Fame class

Getty Images

With this year's class officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, now seems like a good time to go ahead and take a look at who might be in the class of 2024.

CBSSports.com's Bryan DeArdo got out his crystal ball so he could tell us who's going to be inducted next year. Going through DeArdo's list, there's one thing I definitely noticed and that's that the class of 2024 is going to be pretty impressive no matter who gets in.

One notable name who will be eligible next year is Andrew Luck. HOW HAS IT ALREADY BEEN FIVE YEARS SINCE HE RETIRED?! Although Luck was definitely a talented QB, I don't think we'll see him get in.

Anyway, here's a look at DeArdo's list of some of the players who might get in next year:

TE Antonio Gates

EDGE Julius Peppers

WR Reggie Wayne

QB Ken Anderson

LB Patrick Willis

If you want to see DeArdo's full list of candidates who might end up getting inducted in 2024, be sure to click here.

4. NFL hands out four suspensions: Alvin Kamara, three other players get punished by league

The weekend started off with a bang on Friday when Roger Goodell decided to suspend nearly every player in the NFL. Actually, that's an exaggeration, but only slightly. There were four suspensions handed out by the NFL with the most notable one going to Kamara.

Here's a look at each player who got suspended along with the length of their suspension:

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (Three games) . The Saints running back got suspended for the role he played during a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas. Kamara got caught on video getting into an altercation with a man at a night club. You can read more about the suspension here

. The Saints running back got suspended for the role he played during a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas. Kamara got caught on video getting into an altercation with a man at a night club. You Colts CB Chris Lammons (Three games). Lammons was actually with Kamara on the night of the alleged assault in Vegas, which is a big reason why he was given the same punishment.

Lammons was actually with Kamara on the night of the alleged assault in Vegas, which is a big reason why he was given the same punishment. Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu (Six games). Less than five months after signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the team, Omenihu has been hit with a suspension. The defensive end was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Back in January, Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Less than five months after signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the team, Omenihu has been hit with a suspension. The defensive end was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Back in January, Omenihu Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge (Six games). Like Omenihu, Eskridge got punished for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Back in February, Eskridge was arrested following an incident with the mother of his child.

All four players will be allowed to attend training camp and play in the preseason, but they'll be banned from the team facility when preparation for Week 1 starts in September.

5. Ranking second-year players coming back from injury

There were quite a few rookies last year who had their first NFL season cut short due to injury, so it's hard to say how they're going to look in 2023. With that in mind, Chris Trapasso decided to take a look at those players and rank them by who has the best chance of becoming a breakout star this year.

Here are the top three players on his list:

Jets RB Breece Hall (36th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft -- Missed 10 games). "Hall looked like a budding star in the Jets backfield through seven contests with 5.8 yards per carry and the third-highest yards-after-contact-per-rush average (4.13) among qualifying backs. With so much attention being paid to Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and the rest of the offense, don't be surprised if Hall continues his breakout from his rookie campaign."

(36th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft -- Missed 10 games). "Hall looked like a budding star in the Jets backfield through seven contests with 5.8 yards per carry and the third-highest yards-after-contact-per-rush average (4.13) among qualifying backs. With so much attention being paid to Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and the rest of the offense, don't be surprised if Hall continues his breakout from his rookie campaign." Vikings S Lewis Cine (32nd overall pick -- Missed 14 games). "Even in today's NFL, which is oozing with insane athletes, there aren't many 6-2, 200-pound safeties with 4.37 speed like Cine. He'll play in Brian Flores' defense, the same scheme that highlighted then-rookie Jevon Holland as blitzing specialist and versatile coverage player. ... Playing alongside fringe future Hall of Famer Harrison Smith is a boon for Cine. too."

(32nd overall pick -- Missed 14 games). "Even in today's NFL, which is oozing with insane athletes, there aren't many 6-2, 200-pound safeties with 4.37 speed like Cine. He'll play in Brian Flores' defense, the same scheme that highlighted then-rookie Jevon Holland as blitzing specialist and versatile coverage player. ... Playing alongside fringe future Hall of Famer Harrison Smith is a boon for Cine. too." Lions DL Joshua Paschal (46th overall pick -- Missed seven games). "Paschal is one of two sleeping giants on the Lions defensive line -- Levi Onwuzurike is the other. At nearly 6-3 and almost 270 pounds, he has a position-flexible frame and can win with burst or violent hands at the point of attack. ... Playing on a front with Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, the wide and nimble Alim McNeill plus third-round monster Brodric Martin will free Paschal in many situations. I feel good about an impending breakout for Detroit's 2022 second-round pick."

Be sure to click here so you can see Trapasso's full list of seven potential breakout players.

6. Extra points: Panthers set to sign four-time Pro Bowler

