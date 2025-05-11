The target will certainly be on the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2025, as the reigning Super Bowl champions appear set to have a good shot at a repeat. There is plenty of star power on the Eagles with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, and standout wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Basically the Eagles are must-see TV, and they win football games. Philadelphia will be featured prominently on the 2025 NFL schedule, thanks to the number of playoff teams (from the 2024 season) the Eagles face along with residing in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants.

The Eagles are going to be playing in plenty of nationally televised games in 2025, as all the broadcast partners will want a piece of the defending Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia is the fourth-largest TV market in the country and the Eagles generate massive ratings for the league. Hurts is one of TIME 100's most influential people in 2025 and Barkley is one of the most popular players in the game (along with being the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year).

Philadelphia's 2025 schedule will set an NFL record. The Eagles will play 10 teams from last season that made the NFL playoffs and they will play 11 games against teams that qualified for the postseason last year. Bottom line -- the Eagles schedule is loaded.

To preview the Eagles schedule -- here are the 2025 opponents:

With this loaded schedule of opponents, let's make a prediction regarding the 2025 Eagles schedule with the league schedule being unveiled this week. We'll have some fun with this and predict the primetime games, the opponent for the kickoff game, and whether the Eagles will play on Thanksgiving or Christmas this season.

Disclaimer: CBS is one of the NFL broadcast partners and I have no knowledge of the Eagles' games that will be on CBS -- or any of the prime time games in 2025.

Prime time opponents

The New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys led the way with six prime time games last season when the schedule was released. The Kansas City Chiefs played in five prime time games as the defending Super Bowl champions when the 2024 schedule was released, so it's not a guarantee the Super Bowl champions get the maximum of six. In 2023, the Buffalo Bills ended up playing in seven prime time games (as a result of flex scheduling).

Flex scheduling later in the season will alter this total, but the Eagles certainly have plenty of opponents worthy of getting a prime-time slate. Who will be their prime time opponents?

Since the NFL allows a maximum of six, let's predict the six prime time games:

Cowboys (home or road) -- The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play a prime time game in 2024, the first time the matchup wasn't on prime time since 2006 (and Eagles-Cowboys was a nationally televised matchup on Christmas Day that season). At the very least, Eagles-Cowboys will get a 4:25 p.m. EST slot, but we're banking one of the matchups will be in prime time this year.

-- The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play a prime time game in 2024, the first time the matchup wasn't on prime time since 2006 (and Eagles-Cowboys was a nationally televised matchup on Christmas Day that season). At the very least, Eagles-Cowboys will get a 4:25 p.m. EST slot, but we're banking one of the matchups will be in prime time this year. Commanders (home or road) -- A rematch of the NFC Championship game is certainly destined for prime time, especially since the Eagles and Commanders are NFC East rivals and Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) are superstar quarterbacks that draw eyeballs to the TV. The Eagles and Commanders have played in prime time in two of the last three seasons, and should be destined for another prime time showdown in 2025.

-- A rematch of the NFC Championship game is certainly destined for prime time, especially since the Eagles and Commanders are NFC East rivals and Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) are superstar quarterbacks that draw eyeballs to the TV. The Eagles and Commanders have played in prime time in two of the last three seasons, and should be destined for another prime time showdown in 2025. Green Bay Packers (road) -- The Eagles have a recent history of prime time games with the Packers, a team they defeated in the NFC Wild Card Round last season. The Packers are also the team that proposed to get the "tush push" banned, a play the Eagles have made famous over the last three years. The Eagles and Packers haven't played a 1 p.m. game since 2007, so there's a good chance this game is slotted into prime time (four of the last five matchups were in prime time).

-- The Eagles have a recent history of prime time games with the Packers, a team they defeated in the NFC Wild Card Round last season. The Packers are also the team that proposed to get the "tush push" banned, a play the Eagles have made famous over the last three years. The Eagles and Packers haven't played a 1 p.m. game since 2007, so there's a good chance this game is slotted into prime time (four of the last five matchups were in prime time). Detroit Lions (home) -- The Lions have been must-see TV over the past few seasons, based on their rise to one of the best teams in the NFL and the losing history of the franchise (two playoff wins since 1991 and no Super Bowl appearances). Detroit has a popular head coach in Dan Campbell and the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season before falling to the Commanders in the divisional round. Eagles-Lions seems destined for the NFL Kickoff Game or "Sunday Night Football."

The Lions have been must-see TV over the past few seasons, based on their rise to one of the best teams in the NFL and the losing history of the franchise (two playoff wins since 1991 and no Super Bowl appearances). Detroit has a popular head coach in Dan Campbell and the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season before falling to the Commanders in the divisional round. Eagles-Lions seems destined for the NFL Kickoff Game or "Sunday Night Football." Kansas City Chiefs (road) -- The Eagles have Chiefs have matched up in two of the past three Super Bowls and this is a rematch of the Eagles' blowout victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. This is the easy fixture on the prime time slate, especially since the Super Bowl LVII rematch the following season was in primetime. A cautionary tale with this matchup, as it could be a primary pick for CBS or Fox in the 4:25 p.m. EST slot (CBS has a recent history of landing as many Chiefs matchups as possible).

The Eagles have Chiefs have matched up in two of the past three Super Bowls and this is a rematch of the Eagles' blowout victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. This is the easy fixture on the prime time slate, especially since the Super Bowl LVII rematch the following season was in primetime. A cautionary tale with this matchup, as it could be a primary pick for CBS or Fox in the 4:25 p.m. EST slot (CBS has a recent history of landing as many Chiefs matchups as possible). Chicago Bears (home) -- This matchup isn't as attractive as the Rams or Bills, two games that are certainly worthy of prime time matchups. Let's take a bold prediction the Rams and Bills will be 4:25 p.m. EST games and go with the Bears as the "Thursday Night Football" matchup. Even though the Eagles play the NFL Kickoff Game (on a Thursday), that doesn't technically qualify as a "Thursday Night Football" matchup (and Amazon will want the Eagles for a game in 2025). The Bears have the star power of Caleb Williams heading into his second season and Ben Johnson in his first year as head coach, as the Eagles matchup could be one of the litmus test games for Chicago. This just seems like a "Thursday Night Football" matchup --or an opponent for the NFL Kickoff Game.

2025 NFL schedule: Predicting the top matchups, including Thanksgiving and Christmas games, plus season opener John Breech

NFL Kickoff Game opponent?

The Eagles -- as the defending NFL champions -- will host the NFL Kickoff Game to open the season on Thursday, September 4. Any opponent on the Eagles' home slate is in contention to play in the 2025 season opener. The NFL Kickoff Game has only featured a divisional opponent three times since the Super Bowl champions started to host the game in 2004, but twice it featured the NFC East so that option can't be ruled out.

The Lions are a popular pick to be the opponent, given how Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season and we never got to see an Eagles-Lions playoff showdown in 2024. There has been some pushing by Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Lions to participate in that game, and it will deliver massive ratings if Detroit is the opponent.

Wouldn't be surprising if one of the Eagles' NFC playoff opponents was the matchup, specifically the Rams (who the Eagles defeated in the NFC Divisional Round in the snow last year). Here's the catch, the Rams and Eagles will draw eyeballs to the TV anyway -- same with the Packers, Lions, and Commanders.

Here's the bold prediction -- the Bears will be the opponent (for the reasons mentioned above). This would be Ben Johnson's NFL debut as a head coach and we don't know how good Chicago will be in 2025, making this an opportunity for the Bears to be featured in an early season primetime matchup.

Chicago is the third-largest TV market and Philadelphia is the fourth largest. The set up is in place for the Bears to be the Week 1 opponent.

Holiday game?

The NFl is scheduled to have three games on Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. There will also be a game on "Black Friday" in 2025. There is no way the Eagles avoid any of the holidays this year (they didn't have a holiday game in 2024).

The Eagles last played on Christmas in 2023, and the NFL is going to want to showcase its top teams on a holiday where they will get massive ratings on Netflix and Amazon Prime -- a holiday the league is taking over from the NBA.

As for Thanksgiving, the Lions and Cowboys traditionally host the games. The Eagles don't play the Lions on the road and the Cowboys have a history of playing NFC East teams on the holiday (the Eagles haven't played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 2014). There could be an appetite for Eagles-Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2025.

The educated guess is the Eagles will play on Christmas in 2025 as one of the three matchups scheduled for that day. Would it be surprising if the Chiefs were the matchup here? The opponent could be Kansas City, but the guess is the Eagles play the Commanders on December 25 (which is a Thursday).