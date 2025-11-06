There are a slew of compelling questions that will undoubtedly be answered during the second half of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Will the Bills and Chiefs hold off the Patriots and Broncos in their respective division races? Who will emerge victorious in crowded battles for the NFC North and West crowns? Can the Steelers avoid another late-season collapse? Is the Cowboys' revamped defense good enough to ignite a late playoff charge?

While the answers to these and other questions will come in time, we simply couldn't wait to find out. Ahead of this week's slate of games, I decided to try and predict the outcome for every remaining game on the regular season slate. Some of the results were predictable, others were a bit surprising, and others were downright historic, including a three-way tie atop the NFC West.

Below is a division-by-division result of those predictions in addition to each conference's playoff brackets. It'll sure be interesting to see how accurate this was when the dust finally settles on Jan. 4.

Playoff Brackets

AFC NFC No. 1 seed: Bills No. 1 seed: Eagles No. 7 Chargers at No. 2 Chiefs No. 7 Lions at No. 2 Packers No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Colts No. 6 Seahawks at No. 3 Buccaneers No. 5 Broncos at No. 4 Steelers No. 5 Rams at No. 4 49ers

AFC North

Current record: 5-3



Protected record: 11-6



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Chargers ("Sunday Night Football" W 11 Bengals W 12 at Bears W 13 Bills L 14 at Ravens L 15 Dolphins ("Monday Night Football" W 16 at Lions L 17 at Browns W 18 Ravens W

Pittsburgh has some tough road games ahead, starting with Sunday's showdown against the Chargers on the West Coast. Currently 5-3, the Steelers haven't played their best football yet, which might be a good thing for a team that peaked too early last season. Pittsburgh is just four wins away from an NFL record 22nd consecutive non-losing season. They are also in the driver's seat to win their first division title since 2020, mainly because of the play of Aaron Rodgers.

2. Ravens

Current record: 3-5



Projected record: 10-7

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Vikings W 11 at Browns W 12 Jets W 13 Bengals ("Thanksgiving) W 14 Steelers W 15 at Bengals W 16 Patriots W 17 at Packers L 18 at Steelers L

Baltimore's season couldn't have started any worse, but John Harbaugh's has steadied the ship with consecutive wins entering this week's big road game against the Vikings. The Ravens just added a much-needed pass rusher to their defense in Dre'Mont Jones.

3. Bengals

Current record: 3-6



Projected record: 6-11



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 BYE

11 at Steelers L 12 Patriots L 13 at Ravens (Thanksgiving) L 14 at Bills L 15 Ravens L 16 at Dolphins ("Sunday Night Football") W 17 Cardinals W 18 Browns W

Zac Taylor's run of salvaging lost seasons with respectable 9-8 records comes to an end. As was the case last year, defense continues to be an Achilles heel that has been simply too much to overcome. Don't expect Joe Burrow to play again this season unless the Bengals start winning games.

4. Browns

Current record: 2-6



Projected record: 3-14



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Jets L 11 Ravens L 12 at Raiders L 13 49ers L 14 Titans W 15 at Bears L 16 Bills L 17 Steelers L 18 at Bengals L

Another lost season for a Browns franchise that has made the playoffs just three times since returning to the NFL in 1999. The Browns do have a few winnable games during the second half of the schedule, but it may be in their best interest to play for the No. 1 overall pick instead. You could argue that that's been the team's game plan all along, given their decision to trade Joe Flacco to a division rival.

AFC East

1. Bills

Current record: 6-2



Projected record: 14-3



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Dolphins W 11 Buccaneers W 12 Texans ("Thursday Night Football") W 13 at Steelers W 14 Bengals W 15 at Patriots W 16 at Browns W 17 Eagles L 18 Jets W

The Bills have four marquee matchups ahead of them, with the headliner being their Week 15 showdown in New England against a Patriots team that defeated them back in Week 5. It won't be easy, but Josh Allen and the Bills are among the NFL's most battle-tested teams, given how many big games the group has played in over the years. That experience should pay dividends down the stretch.

2. Patriots

Current record: 7-2



Protected record: 12-5

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Buccaneers L 11 Jets ("Thursday Night Football") W 12 at Bengals W 13 Giants ("Monday Night Football") W 14 BYE

15 Bills L 16 at Ravens L 17 at Jets W 18 Dolphins W

While the Bills have a wealth of big-game experience, this Patriots team doesn't (which is unusual to say, given New England's run of dominance from 2001-19). The Patriots' youth will undoubtedly be tested in consecutive late-season games against the Bills and Ravens.

3. Dolphins

Current record: 2-7



Projected record: 4-13



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Bills L 11 Commanders (Spain) W 12 BYE

13 Saints W 14 at Jets L 15 at Steelers ("Monday Night Football") L 16 Bengals L 17 Buccaneers L 18 at Patriots L

Nothing has gone right this season for the Dolphins. But there is still something to play for, especially for head coach Mike McDaniel. Fortunately for him, Miami has some winnable games left on its schedule, starting with the Dolphins' international game against a struggling Commanders team.

4. Jets

Current record: 1-7



Projected record: 3-14



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Browns W 11 at Patriots ("Thursday Night Football") L 12 at Ravens L 13 Falcons L 14 Dolphins W 15 at Jaguars L 16 at Saints L 17 Patriots L 18 at Bills L

Given the unpredictability that is the NFL, it would be very much on brand for the Jets to beat the Browns on Sunday, several days after trading away defensive stalwarts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. The Jets are clearly playing for tomorrow, but there are more than a few players (i.e., Justin Fields) who are still trying to make the most of today.

AFC West

Current record: 5-4



Projected record: 12-5



Remaining schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 BYE

11 at Broncos W 12 Colts W 13 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving) W 14 Texans ("Sunday Night Football") W 15 Chargers W 16 at Titans W 17 Broncos (Christmas) L 18 at Raiders W

Kansas City's quest to win its 10th straight division title may come down to what happens during its two games against a Denver team that is looking to take the throne. The Chiefs may not be the invincible force that they once were, but they're still a supremely talented team, led by two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs edged out the Broncos in these projections based on a better division record.

2. Broncos

Current record: 7-2



Projected record: 12-5



Week Opponent Result 10 Raiders ("Thursday Night Football") W 11 Chiefs L 12 BYE

13 at Commanders ("Sunday Night Football") W 14 at Raiders W 15 Packers L 16 Jaguars W 17 Chiefs (Christmas) W 18 Chargers L

There's no denying that the Broncos are a very good team, likely bound for the postseason. But their less-than-impressive wins over clearly weaker opponents (specifically the Jets and Texans) could be cause for concern. It certainly played a role in them being just under the Chiefs in the division standings.

3. Chargers

Current record: 6-3



Projected record: 10-7



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Steelers ("Thursday Night Football") L 11 at Jaguars W 12 BYE

13 Raiders W 14 Eagles ("Monday Night Football") L 15 at Chiefs L 16 at Cowboys L 17 Texans W 18 at Broncos W

While Denver's questions are more about style, the Chargers' are purely related to substance. One would think that the mounting injuries will eventually catch up to Los Angeles, which recently lost another starter when offensive tackle Joe Alt underwent season-ending surgery. Despite the barrage of injuries, the Chargers still possess the talent and resolve to secure 10 wins. The question is, will that be enough to secure a playoff berth?

4. Raiders

Current record: 2-6



Projected record: 3-14



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Results 10 at Broncos ("Thursday Night Football") L 11 Cowboys ("Monday Night Football") L 12 Browns W 13 at Chargers L 14 Broncos L 15 at Eagles L 16 at Texans L 17 Giants L 18 Chiefs L

It's been a truly forgettable first season in Las Vegas for Pete Carroll, whose team was once again a seller at the trade deadline. While winning is always paramount, the Raiders' second half of the season will likely be spent focusing on the development of their young players, most notably rookie Ashton Jeanty.

AFC South

1. Colts

Current record: 7-2



Projected record: 12-5

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Falcons (Germany) W 11 BYE

12 at Chiefs L 13 Texans W 14 at Jaguars W 15 at Seahawks L 16 49ers ("Monday Night Football") L 17 Jaguars W 18 Texans W

Indianapolis came back down to earth a little following last week's loss in Pittsburgh. And while that game may have set level expectations outside of Indianapolis, the Colts made it clear they still consider themselves a Super Bowl contender when they gave up two first-round picks to acquire Gardner.

2. Jaguars

Current record: 5-3



Projected record: 9-8



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Texans W 11 Chargers L 12 at Cardinals L 13 at Titans W 14 Colts L 15 Jets W 16 at Broncos L 17 Colts L 18 Titans W

Like the Colts, the Jaguars were also buyers at the trade deadline, acquiring former Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers will help, but the Jaguars still have too many deficiencies (including on possessions and in the red zone) that will probably come back to bite them. A winning record, though, would be no lean feat, especially for a first-year coach (Liam Coen) and a franchise that hasn't had much success in recent years.

3. Texans

Current record: 3-5



Projected record: 6-11



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Jaguars L 11 at Titans W 12 Bills ("Thursday Night Football") L 13 at Colts L 14 at Chiefs ("Sunday Night Football"0 L 15 Cardinals W 16 Raiders W 17 at Chargers L 18 Colts L

Injuries (including C.J. Stroud's recent concussion that will sideline him for this weekend's game) are seriously threatening the Texans' two-year run as South champs. Surprisingly, the Texans boast the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense, led by former Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Houston's defense gives Texans fans a reason to be hopeful.

4. Titans

Current record: 1-8



Projected record: 2-15



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 BYE

11 Texans L 12 Seahawks L 13 Jaguars L 14 at Browns L 15 at 49ers L 16 Chiefs L 17 Saints W 18 Jaguars L

Last week's one-possession loss to the Chargers is evidence that the Titans are still fighting amid a forgettable season. Like Jeanty in Las Vegas, it'll be interesting to see how much No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward progresses during the final weeks of his rookie season.

NFC North

1. Packers

Current record: 5-2-1



Projected record: 12-4-1



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Eagles ("Monday Night Football") W 11 at Giants W 12 Vikings W 13 at Lions (Thanksgiving) L 14 Bears W 15 at Broncos W 16 at Bears L 17 Ravens W 18 at Vikings W

Similar to the Steelers, the Packers have yet to play their best football, which is probably a good thing for a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes. Jordan Love and Micah Parsons get more headlines, but the team's real MVP might be running back Josh Jacobs, who has scored 10 rushing touchdowns this season (including at least one in his last five games) despite a lingering calf injury.

2. Lions

Current record: 5-3



Projected record: 11-6



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Commanders W 11 at Eagles ("Sunday Night Football") L 12 Giants W 13 Packers W 14 Cowboys W 15 at Rams L 16 Steelers W 17 at Vikings (Christmas) L 18 at Bears W

Detroit's season may very well come down to what happens during the final month of the season. The Lions have a tough game against the Rams in Los Angeles before finishing the season with a home game vs. Pittsburgh and two road games against divisional foes.

3. Vikings

Current record: 4-4



Projected record: 9-8



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Ravens L 11 Bears W 12 at Packers L 13 at Seahawks W 14 Commanders W 15 at Cowboys ("Sunday Night Football") L 16 at Giants W 17 Lions (Christmas) W 18 Packers L

Minnesota also ends the season with two crucial games against divisional opponents. The difference, however, is that the Vikings get to play both games at home. These games will be a measuring stick of sorts for JJ McCarthy, who, when healthy this year, has shown considerable promise.

4. Bears

Current record: 5-3



Projected record: 9-8



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Giants W 11 at Vikings L 12 Steelers L 13 at Eagles W 14 at Packers L 15 Browns W 16 Packers W 17 at 49ers ("Sunday Night Football") L 18 Lions L

As you can see, the NFC North could join the 2023 AFC North as the only division in each where each team finished the year with a winning record. The Bears are undoubtedly capable of capturing their first winning season since 2018, especially if Caleb Williams continues to play like he did during last week's last-minute win over the Bengals.

NFC East

1. Eagles

Current record: 6-2



Projected record: 13-4



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Packers ("Monday Night Football") L 11 Lions ("Sunday Night Football") W 12 at Cowboys W 13 Bears L 14 at Chargers ("Monday Night Football") W 15 Raiders W 16 at Commanders W 17 at Bills W 18 Commanders W

The Eagles can be included among the list of Super Bowl champions that didn't have the best start to their title defense. Philadelphia started to show semblances of its Super Bowl form just before its Week 9 game, especially with Saquon Barkley and a running game that churned out 276 yards in a blowout win over the Giants.

2. Cowboys

Current record: 3-5-1



Projected record: 8-8-1



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 BYE

11 Raiders ("Monday Night Football") W 12 Eagles L 13 Chiefs (Thanksgiving) L 14 at Lions ("Thursday Night Football") L 15 Vikings ("Sunday Night Football") W 16 Chargers W 17 at Commanders (Christmas) W 18 at Giants W

Currently 3-5, Dallas' new defenders should give the Cowboys a decent shot in the arm down the stretch. It probably won't, however, be enough to prevent "America's Team" from watching the postseason from home for a second straight year. However, if they can finish with an 8-8-1 record, that isn't a terrible mark for a team with a first-time head coach (Brian Schottenheimer) who traded away their best player (Parsons) just before the start of the season.

3. Giants

Current record: 2-7



Projected record: 4-13



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Bears L 11 Packers L 12 at Lions L 13 at Patriots ("Monday Night Football") L 14 BYE

15 Commanders W 16 Vikings L 17 at Raiders W 18 Cowboys L

It appeared that the Giants were on the precipice of something special this season after they upset the Eagles in Week 6. Those thoughts quickly ended, however, the following week in Denver after Big Blue failed to hold onto an 18-point fourth quarter lead. The silver lining for Giants fans is that it appears that they have at long last found their long-term starting quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

4. Commanders

Current record: 3-6



Projected record: 3-14



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Lions L 11 at Dolphins (Spain) L 12 BYE

13 Broncos L 14 at Vikings L 15 at Giants L 16 Eagles L 17 Cowboys (Christmas) L 18 at Eagles L

It's hard to find a team that has had a more disappointing season than the defending NFC East champs. A season that started with Terry McLaurin's contentious holdout will likely end with double-digit losses. It's a safe assumption that the majority of Commanders fans have turned their focus towards 2026 and the hope that Jayden Daniels can rebound from his season-ending elbow injury.

NFC West

1. 49ers

Current record: 6-3



Projected record: 12-5

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Rams W 11 at Cardinals L 12 Panthers W 13 at Browns W 14 BYE

15 Titans W 16 at Colts ("Monday Night Football") W 17 Bears W 1 8 Seahawks L

Despite another season heavily impacted by injuries, the 49ers appear to be bound for the playoffs. They are also more than capable of holding off the Rams and Seahawks for the NFC West title. With Brock Purdy continuing to deal with the effects of turf toe, the 49ers' success will continue to depend considerably on Mac Jones, who is in the midst of a career year.

San Francisco's 9-3 record vs. NFC foes gave them the tiebreaker over the Rams and Seahawks for first place atop the NFC West.

2. Rams

Current record: 6-2



Projected record: 12-5



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at 49ers L 11 Seahawks W 12 Buccaneers L 13 at Panthers L 14 at Cardinals W 15 Lions W 16 at Seahawks W 17 at Falcons W 18 Cardinals W

This is the Rams' best team since their Super Bowl-winning 2021 squad. At the forefront of the Rams' success so far has been quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is playing at an MVP level during his age-37 season. Los Angeles' overlooked defense (which is currently No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed) has and should continue to be a driving force in the team's success.

Los Angeles' 4-2 divisional record put them ahead of Seattle in the NFC West standings.

3. Seahawks

Current record: 6-2



Projected record: 12-5



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Cardinals W 11 at Rams L 12 at Titans W 13 Vikings L 14 at Falcons W 15 Colts W 16 Rams ("Thursday Night Football") L 17 Panthers W 18 at 49ers W

Mike Macdonald deserves some Coach of the Year hub for the work he's done this season in Seattle. The Seahawks made a splash this week when they acquired wideout/former All-Pro returner from New Orleans just before the deadline. His presence should help open things up more for Jaxon Smith-Njigba while giving Sam Darnold another proven wideout to throw to.

4. Cardinals

Current record: 3-5



Projected record: 5-12



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Seahawks L 11 49ers W 12 Jaguars W 13 at Buccaneers L 14 Rams L 15 at Texans L 16 Falcons L 17 at Bengals L 18 at Rams L

Arizona was arguably the toughest team to predict, given the Cardinals' unpredictable performance so far. Adding to their unpredictability is the recent change of quarterback from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett.

NFC South

1. Buccaneers

Current record: 6-2



Projected record: 12-5

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Patriots W 11 at Bills L 12 at Rams ("Sunday Night Football") W 13 Cardinals W 14 Saints W 15 Falcons ("Thursday Night Football") W 16 at Panthers L 17 at Dolphins W 18 Panthers L

Led by Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers are on the verge of a fifth straight division title despite a litany of injuries. Mayfield has enjoyed a quick rapport with rookie Emeka Egbuka, who currently has more than twice as many receiving yards as the team's second-leading receiver.

2. Panthers

Current record: 5-4



Projected record: 10-7



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 Saints W 11 at Falcons L 12 at 49ers L 13 Rams W 14 BYE

15 at Saints W 16 Buccaneers W 17 Seahawks L 18 at Buccaneers W

Fittingly, the Panthers' resurgence this season has been marked by the team's return to its roots as a ground-and-pound football team. Led by newcomer Rico Dowdle, the Panthers are currently fifth in the NFL in rushing. The Panthers have also gotten efficient quarterback play from Bryce Young.

3. Falcons

Current record: 3-5



Projected record: 8-9



Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Result 10 at Colts (Berlin) L 11 Panthers W 12 at Saints W 13 at Jets W 14 Seahawks L 15 at Buccaneers ("Thursday Night Football") L 16 at Cardinals W 17 Rams L 18 Saints W

Atlanta seems poised for another disappointing season despite having one of the NFL's best RB-WR duos in Bijan Robinson and Drake London. The Falcons' issues on third down and in the red zone are major reasons for the team's struggles this season.

Atlanta, despite spending both of its first-round picks on pas rushers (Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.), is 27th in the NFL on third down and 30th in red zone efficiency.

4. Saints

Current record: 1-8



Projected record: 2-15



Remaining Games

Week Opponent Result 10 at Panthers L 11 BYE

12 Falcons L 13 at Dolphins L 14 at Buccaneers L 15 Panthers L 16 Jets W 17 at Titans L 18 at Falcons L

If there's a silver lining for the Saints, it's that they are in position to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. New Orleans will use its remaining games this year to evaluate rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who has completed just 57.1% of his passes this season.