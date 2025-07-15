There are no guarantees when it comes to the NFL Draft, but teams are able to use testing data and analytics to mitigate risk. It is also useful to understand how schematic changes and play-calling tendencies are shaping the athletic profiles it requires to play a specific position. For instance, in recent years, teams have been more willing to overlook a lack of ideal size if that player had a tendency to make would-be tacklers miss in space, which creates dynamic plays.

Taking a sample size of the past six years, CBSSports.com was able to provide some insight into the prototypical player at each offensive position, as well as where teams are able to get them on draft weekend. With that information, we attempt to project one current NFL player and one current collegiate player who will rise into the All-Pro distinction.

Quarterback

Over the past six years, eight quarterbacks have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

There is so much required of the quarterback position that does not show up in measurements or physical testing. Quarterbacks capable of extending plays and running the football are finding more success in the modern NFL. In terms of background, at least half of those eight representatives also played baseball in high school.

When averaging physical measurements of All-Pro quarterbacks, the following quarterback profile is derived:

Height 6-foot-2 1/8" Weight 221 pounds Hand size 10.0 inches Arm length 32.4 inches Wingspan 78.1 inches 40-yard dash 4.79 seconds 10-yard split 1.65 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) --- Vertical jump 32 inches Broad jump --- 3-cone drill --- 20-yard shuttle ---

Quarterbacks often opt out of testing such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, etc. ... so those numbers are less important. Where teams are finding these players IS important. Half of the All-Pro quarterbacks have been selected in the first round. The second, third, fourth and sixth rounds each have one representative.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

A year ago, Houston's C.J. Stroud was the quarterback representative in this story. He is still a candidate to elevate his play to that of an All-Pro, but the reality is that it is difficult to overcome the elite tier of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. For instance, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow has yet to earn an All-Pro distinction.

Jayden Daniels is an intriguing player because he impacts the game not only with his arm, but also his feet. The rookie tossed for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while adding 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground -- the second-most rushing yards and third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2024.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

In terms of what was shown last season, the answer is likely Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, formerly of California. Although inconsistent, he has shown flashes of reading out a defense and appearing in control of the entire offensive operation.

However, these are all projections, and picking the player with three members of his family being named to the NFL Pro Bowl as quarterbacks is a good place to start. The youthful Manning has thrown just 95 passes in his short time with the Longhorns. While it's certainly possible he returns to college for the 2026 season, the same is true of essentially every other quarterback prospect eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Running back

Over the past six years, eight running backs have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

It may come as a surprise that the All-Pro running back contingency in that time period is small, but McCaffrey and Henry have been staples when healthy.

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 219 pounds Hand size 9.3 inches Arm length 31.3 inches Wingspan 75.1 inches 40-yard dash 4.52 seconds 10-yard split 1.57 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds)

18.6 reps Vertical jump 36.8 inches Broad jump 126.6 inches 3-cone drill 6.97 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.33 seconds

When it comes to running backs, there has long been a dialogue about collegiate workload. When exploring these eight All-Pros, I found they averaged 578.5 career carries at the Division I level. Each of these players, with the exception of Williams, was drafted in the top-75 overall. Again, for all of the talk about waiting and finding contributors at the position late in the draft, teams are identifying difference-makers much earlier.

Of note, the peak of the 10-yard split, which measures burst, was only separated from the basement by just 0.08 seconds. Moving forward, it will be interesting to track just how well that correlates to future success.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Last year's choice, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, is still eligible to make his first All-Pro appearance, but another option is to be explored: Jeanty. Rookies are not often included, but if there were one position that made sense, it would be running back given the shorter career span.

Ashton Jeanty is capable of making an impact in both the run and pass games. Given Las Vegas' lack of offensive weapons, the Boise State product has an opportunity to see ample volume in Year 1.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Jeanty had been the selection a year ago, so he has graduated in a sense. His successor is more difficult to identify. None of the running back prospects are particularly appealing at this stage of the process, but Jeremiyah Love has the requisite size. He has proven to be impactful as both a runner and pass catcher.

His running style is a bit more upright ala Travis Etienne. Last season, the St. Louis native recorded 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver

Over the past six years, 21 wide receivers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

Height 6-foot 3/4" Weight 206 pounds Hand size 9.6 inches Arm length 32.4 inches Wingspan 77 inches 40-yard dash 4.47 seconds 10-yard split 1.57 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds)

16.5 reps Vertical jump 36.9 inches Broad jump 124.8 inches 3-cone drill 7.08 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.25 seconds

"Wide receiver" is a broad scope for the position because they come in different shapes and sizes. As a result, the physical output was all over the map, and it is impossible to ascertain one key indicator of future success. 65% of All-Pro wide receivers over the past five years have been drafted in the top-75 overall. The odds of finding that caliber of player increase dramatically the earlier they are taken in the draft but, in regards to value, this is one position teams are able to find impact performers later in the festivities.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

There are multiple candidates for this title, including Travis Hunter of the Jaguars. His teammate, Brian Thomas Jr., would be a good candidate because of the quarterback situation, as Trevor Lawrence may more reliably dispatch the football than those throwing to other candidates. However, those two players may eat into each other's target shares, whereas Malik Nabers should once again shoulder the load for the Giants.

Despite an unstable quarterback situation in the Big Apple and an injury, the rookie out of LSU finished with the second-most targets (170) and seventh-most receiving yards (1,204) last season. With another year to see his brand grow and hopefully better overall team performance, Nabers has a chance to be individually recognized.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Singleton transferred from Georgia Tech to Auburn this offseason to be a part of the Tigers' new-look offense, which is spearheaded by Oklahoma quarterback transfer Jackson Arnold. Singleton is aggressive with the ball in the air, and his former team manufactured touches for him at or near the line of scrimmage. Last season, he averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception, according to TruMedia. The Georgia native has a good understanding of creating leverage.

Singleton is not quite of the height that profiles as an All-Pro, but his natural feel for the game inspires more confidence than other candidates.

Tight end

Over the past six years, five tight ends have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

Kelce, Kittle and Andrews have dominated All-Pro tight end voting, which makes it even more impressive that LaPorta and Bowers were able to sneak in as rookies.

Height 6-foot-4 1/4" Weight 251 pounds Hand size 10.0 inches Arm length 32.9 inches Wingspan 78.3 inches 40-yard dash 4.60 seconds 10-yard split 1.56 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds)

17.5 reps Vertical jump 33.7 inches Broad jump 122.5 inches 3-cone drill 7.13 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.41 seconds

Over the last 11 years, there have been 11 tight ends drafted in the first round. The average draft position of the five All-Pros is No. 68 overall.

It was a small sample size of All-Pro tight ends, but their 10-yard splits were separated by just 0.05 seconds.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Trey McBride has good size and great production over the past two years. His efforts were rewarded with a four-year contract extension in April. The second-round pick was a priority target for Kyler Murray last season, and they did not supplement the pass-catchers this offseason, so there's no reason to think that will change.

One sleeper would be Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. If choosing between the two rookies drafted in the first round, Colston Loveland of the Bears would be the choice, but that is a long-term play rather than 2025 alone.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Klare is not as explosive as Bowers or Loveland, but he is a well-rounded prospect who has been effective. He transferred from Purdue this offseason after recording 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he averaged 6.6 yards after the catch per reception, according to TruMedia.

His size is similar to Texas tight end Jack Endries, who transferred from California in recent months. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is often mentioned among the top tight end prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but he does not meet the physical prototype.

Offensive tackle

Over the past six years, 14 offensive tackles have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

When averaging physical measurements of All-Pro offensive tackles, the following profile is produced:

Height 6-foot-5 1/8" Weight 311 pounds Hand size 10.3 inches Arm length 34.5 inches Wingspan 81.8 inches 40-yard dash 5.03 seconds 10-yard split 1.76 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds)

26.3 reps Vertical jump 30.5 inches Broad jump 109.0 inches 3-cone drill 7.63 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.67 seconds

The correlation between where an offensive tackle is drafted and the odds of that player become an All-Pro is staggering. 85.7% of All-Pro offensive tackles were drafted in the top-40 overall. Bakhtiari, formerly of the Packers, and Mailata are the exceptions.

Every year, there is a conversation about whether a collegiate offensive tackle will remain at the position as a professional or be forced to move inside. The reason for that belief is often related to one of two topics: foot speed or arm length. There is always a defense of the offensive tackles with sub-33-inch arms, but the benchmark is supported when studying the All-Pros over the past five years. The shortest arm length of an offensive tackle chosen as an All-Pro was 33 inches; the average was 34.48 inches.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Christian Darrisaw would be the clear choice if he were not returning from ligament strains. One would think that is a complicated recovery that would render him below peak performance for part or all of the upcoming season. It is also worth noting that this is one of the most difficult position groups to crack when considering Williams, Sewell, Johnson, Wirfs and Slater are almost annually in contention.

Darrisaw should benefit from having improved guard play next to him. The 26-year-old is in the neighborhood of the physical prototype at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. He has not been selected to a Pro Bowl yet, either.

There was also a brief thought of buying early stock in Chargers right tackle Joe Alt.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

The safe answer is Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. Proctor was viewed as an elite high school recruit and has maintained that credibility throughout his collegiate career. However, the prototype tends to skew leaner than the 369 pounds at which the Iowa native is listed.

Participation in the upcoming campaign would make Lomu eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. His baseline for the technical components of the position are impressive for a rising redshirt sophomore. The biggest boon to his future success is natural body development that comes with age. The left tackle is listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds.

Offensive guard

Over the past six years, 10 offensive guards have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

Here is what the prototypical All-Pro offensive guard looks like over the past six years:

Height 6-foot-4 3/8" Weight 313 pounds Hand size 10.1 inches Arm length 33.6 inches Wingspan 80.7 inches 40-yard dash 5.05 seconds 10-yard split 1.75 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds)

27.4 reps Vertical jump 29.3 inches Broad jump 109.4 inches 3-cone drill 7.52 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.60 seconds

Half of the All-Pro offensive guards over the past five years have been taken in the first round. The only one taken beyond the top-100 overall picks was Virginia Tech's Wyatt Teller (drafted No. 166 overall by the Bills). Five of the 10 played left tackle in college.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Denver's Quinn Meinerz joined the ranks of All-Pro offensive guards after his performance last season. One of the concerns about Landon Dickerson coming out of Alabama was his size (6-foot-6, 332 pounds), but a move to offensive guard mitigated some of those concerns. According to TruMedia, Dickerson has been beaten on 1.9% of pass blocking repetitions, which is fifth among all offensive linemen with at least 1,500 pass blocking snaps since 2021. The four players above him -- Creed Humphrey (Chiefs), Joe Thuney (Bears), Jason Kelce (Eagles) and Lane Johnson (Eagles) -- have all been named an All-Pro.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Cayden Green, Missouri

Green is a former top-100 recruit who originally committed to play for legendary offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh at Oklahoma. He transferred back to his home state and his trajectory was on a steady incline last season. He can become too static in pass protection at times, but will seal and lean in the run game to create lanes.

Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson, who is now at LSU, is another personal favorite, but needs more technical growth. He has good foot mobility and craves contact.

Center

Over the past six years, six centers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

A look at the final prototype on the offensive side of the ball:

Height 6-foot-3 1/2" Weight 300 pounds Hand size 9.6 inches Arm length 32.7 inches Wingspan 78.7 inches 40-yard dash 5.09 seconds 10-yard split 1.73 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds) 28.8 reps Vertical jump 30.0 inches Broad jump 107.0 inches 3-cone drill 7.59 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.54 seconds

The center position continues the trend of All-Pro offensive linemen being picked in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Four of the six were taken in either the first or the second round. Once again, the 10-yard splits on these six players are incredibly tight; just 0.06 seconds is the distance separated the high end of the range (Kelly and Hudson) and the low end (Kelce).

It is interesting that four of the six are no longer in the league; Kelce and Ragnow recently retired. In theory, there should new blood earning distinction.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Tyler Linderbaum has just a 2.5% beaten rate in 54 games, according to TruMedia. The outlet has credited him with just four sacks allowed in three seasons. After the loss of veterans Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler, Linderbaum grew into his own and became a captain of an improved Ravens offensive line.

Zach Frazier of the Steelers is one worth monitoring as an emerging talent.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Connor Lew, Auburn

Lew is almost a carbon copy of the center prototype. He moves well and is technically sound in his ability to use his hands independently of one another when engaged with an opponent. There are a lot of similarities between Linderbaum coming out of Iowa and Lew currently. The Georgia native has made 18 starts, but is credited with just one sack allowed, per TruMedia.

Pre-draft testing is a compilation of NFLCombineResults.com and MockDraftable.com. The numbers were drawn from NFL Scouting Combine and pro day testing.