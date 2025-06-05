The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing. All 32 teams have held some kind of organized team activities (OTAs), and others have mandatory minicamps around the corner. It'd be a stretch to label these sessions as fully formed football practices, given teams aren't permitted to use full pads until training camp. Still, storylines are already emerging from the return of on-field action, from Cam Ward and Travis Hunter showcasing their big-play potential to George Pickens making his debut with the Dallas Cowboys.

The big names are sure to drive the headlines even more as the offseason progresses. If/when Aaron Rodgers ends up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, it'll be hard for the rest of the NFL not to keep an intrigued eye on Western Pennsylvania. And what about Micah Parsons or Trey Hendrickson, elite edge rushers who are still searching for long-term contracts from their respective teams? Parsons has pledged to attend Dallas' mandatory minicamp, but financial squabbles can lead to unexpected shifts in attitude.

What about more overlooked names, however? Which under-the-radar players have a chance to make some noise at upcoming minicamps? Here are seven veterans who just might increase their profiles:

Acquired from the New England Patriots in April, Milton has been something of a quiet sensation ever since coming out of Tennessee as an ultra-gifted but unpolished passer. Now positioned to fight for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott in Dallas, the big man is practically built for the spring stage, possessing a freakish level of athleticism that already earned him some social-media buzz for an effortless backflip at OTAs. If nothing else, he's a virtual lock to crack the highlight reel while showcasing his electric arm in new threads.

Khalil Herbert IND • RB • #26 Age: 27 | Season: 5th | Acquired: Free Agency (2025) View Profile

The Indianapolis Colts' offseason has been dominated by discussion surrounding the team's quarterbacks, with Anthony Richardson set to battle ex-New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones for the top job. Lost in the shuffle is Herbert, who could end up playing a pivotal role as insurance for the talented but well-worn Jonathan Taylor. Once the most explosive member of the Chicago Bears' backfield, Herbert's speed should show up in shorts and shells, positioning him for a sizable complementary workload after a quiet finish with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

Raheem Mostert LV • RB • #31 Age: 33 | Season: 11th | Acquired: Free Agency (2025) View Profile

The Las Vegas Raiders are betting big on Ashton Jeanty at running back, spending the No. 4 overall draft pick on the Boise State product to be a do-it-all weapon for new coach Pete Carroll. Still, Jeanty is a rookie, and Mostert has toted the rock at the NFL level for a decade. It's not unreasonable to think his fundamentals could earn him more reps than expected under the sage that is Carroll. And a lighter workload compared to his peak days with the Miami Dolphins might end up unlocking some of the home run speed that's propelled him in the past.

Mike Williams LAC • WR • #81 Age: 30 | Season: 9th | Acquired: Free Agency (2025) View Profile

Familiarity is key here. Williams endured an ugly 2024 season away from Los Angeles, bouncing between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers after the Chargers said farewell in a cost-cutting move. Yet his return to the Bolts could do wonders for the rest of his career. Now paired with the savvy and fresh-legged Ladd McConkey, Williams should be freed up to stretch the field as a secondary outlet for Justin Herbert. And there's no better time to go deep on cover men than in the spring, where the contact is minimal and the grass is green for sprinting.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the rightful headliners of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning wide receiver corps. But Dotson played a big hand in setting the tone for the Birds in the big game, quietly settling in as a dangerous No. 3 option for Jalen Hurts down the stretch of his 2024 debut in Philly. His 2025 targets may not increase a ton thanks to the wealth of weapons in the Eagles' lineup, but in the spring, there should be ample opportunity for the ex-Washington Commanders prospect to showcase his first-round athleticism.

Mack Hollins NE • WR • #13 Age: 31 | Season: 9th | Acquired: Free Agency (2025) View Profile

A career overachiever whose personal quirks, like refusing to wear shoes whenever possible, often overshadow his ability to hang around the NFL as a quasi-starter, Hollins may not be the fastest, most imposing pass catcher on the block. He's a versatile warrior, however, earning the trust of quarterbacks across the league with scrappy jump-ball and special teams skills. It wouldn't be a shock at all if he emerges from the spring as one of Drake Maye's go-to outlets on the perimeter, even with bigger names like Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas in tow.

Isaiah Rodgers MIN • CB • #2 Age: 27 | Season: 6th | Acquired: Free Agency (2025) View Profile

The Minnesota Vikings spent big money in the trenches this offseason, bolstering both sides of the line with proven veterans. One area that seemingly went unaddressed was the secondary, which lost Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum, among others. We say "seemingly" because Rodgers, a modest free agent addition from the Super Bowl champion Eagles, has the upside to man multiple spots for Brian Flores. A fluid athlete who once looked like the NFL's next best return man, he could quickly pin down a starting corner job in Minnesota.