Predicting the Browns 53-man roster: Key offensive line battle already won
Who will be joining the Browns as they begin the 2019 season
Hope isn't foreign to the Cleveland Browns as the organization boasts some of the most die-hard followers in the entire NFL.
What is new to the franchise is expectation.
After going 7-8-1 in 2018 (which included winning five of their last seven games), seemingly finding their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfleid and adding pieces like Odell Beckham Jr. around him, the Browns are looked at as a legit threat in the AFC in 2019.
As the summer comes to a close and the regular season draws near, Freddie Kitchens and company are constructing a roster that they hope puts them in contention right out of the gate. With that said, let's take a look at who currently projects to make the opening 53-man roster for the start of the year.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Drew Stanton
|Garrett Gilbert
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Dontrell Hilliard
|D'Earnest Johnson
|LWR
|Jarvis Landry
|Rashard Higgins
|Derrick Willies
|RWR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Damion Ratley
|Braxton Miller
|TE
|David Njoku
|Pharaoh Brown
|Demetrius Harris
|LT
|Greg Robinson
|Brad Seaton
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Drew Forbes
|C
|JC Tretter
|RG
|Eric Kush
|Austin Corbett
|RT
|Chris Hubbard
|Kendall Lamm
With running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Antonio Callaway suspended for the start of the season, the Browns have two open roster spots to use however they see fit.
In the backfield, the fact that Hunt will be out for the first eight weeks along with the Browns trading away Duke Johnson earlier this preseason, Nick Chubb should be the bell cow back for the first half of the year. Dontrell Hilliard should find a role as the change of pace back, but Cleveland could simply double down and give the second-year back in Chubb the lion's share of work.
Odell Beckham's chemistry with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield will be something worth monitoring over the course of the season. If they can click out of the gate and remain healthy, those two could be a lethal one-two punch.
The most notable roster battle as it relates to the starting was at the right guard spot and appears to have been won by Eric Kush. Kitchens did note that Kush has a long way to go, but will be the guy how lines up at right guard to start the year.
"Eric will get the first shot of seeing what he can do, and so far, he's been doing very well," he said, via the team website. "Not good enough yet, but he'll continue to get better to get there."
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Devaroe Lawrence
|Daniel Ekuale
|DT
|Sheldon Richardson
|Trevon Coley
|RDE
|Olivier Vernon
|Chris Smith
|Chad Thomas
|WILL
|Christian Kirksey
|Mack Wilson
|MIKE
|Joe Schobert
|Sione Takitaki
|SAM
|Ray-Ray Armstrong
|Genard Avery
|Adarius Taylor
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|T.J. Carrie
|RCB
|Terrance Mitchell
|Greedy Williams
|FS
|Damarious Randall
|Eric Murray
|Sheldrick Redwine
|SS
|Morgan Burnett
|Jermaine Whitehead
|Juston Burris
If everything falls into place, the Browns defense has the talent to be a devastating unit.
We all know that Myles Garrett is a beast and could very easily come out in 2019 and win Defensive Player of the Year. To help him along that front seven, the Browns went out and acquired Olivier Vernon in a deal with the Giants. Injuries held him to just 11 games in 2018, but was still able to manage 30 tackles, 21 QB hits and seven sacks.
When you have that off the edge and Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi at the defensive tackle spots, you're talking about a sleeping giant of a defensive front.
In the secondary, Denzel Ward is looking to build off a strong rookie campaign where Pro Football Focus graded him as the second best corner in the league in man coverage. At the NFL Draft, the Browns saw Greedy Williams fall to them in the second round, which only makes them that much deeper with veteran corner Terrance Mitchell.
Special teams
|Starter
|K
|Austin Seibert
|P
|Britton Colquitt
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
|KR
|Dontrell Hilliard
|PR
|Dontrell Hilliard
The fact that the Browns spent a fifth round pick on Seibert this offseason was a clear-cut sign that he had the inside track to secure the starting kicker job over Greg Joseph. The veteran simply hasn't done enough to make Cleveland walk away from that fifth round investment.
As for the punter spot, The Scottish Hammer in Jamie Gillan was simply a summer fling. Colquitt in just the better all around punter at this point.
