After going over every NFC win total on Friday, we thought it only made sense to cover the AFC win totals for today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, so that's exactly what we did. For those of you who know nothing about gambling, win totals are the same thing as over/unders. Each team is assigned a win total in Las Vegas, and then you bet whether you think a team will go over or under that total.

For today's episode, not only did Will Brinson and I give our opinion on all 16 team win totals in the AFC, but we also revealed our four favorite over/under bets. Here's a look at our best bets:

Brinson's best bets

Bills OVER 11.5 wins (-140)

Jaguars OVER 6.5 (-120)

Chiefs OVER 10.5 (-125)

Breech's best bets

Chargers OVER 10 (-150)

Patriots UNDER 8.5 (-125)

Titans UNDER 9.5 (-155)

Best bets we agreed on

Ravens OVER 9.5 (-165)

Although Brinson and I both like the Ravens this year, he definitely likes them more. Not only does Brinson think the Ravens are going to hit their over, but he's predicting that they're going to make the Super Bowl. Sorry, Brinson, the Ravens are not making the Super Bowl and that's because the team I'm predicting to get to the Super Bowl out of the AFC will be the one getting to the Super Bowl (You'll have to keep reading the newsletter to get my prediction).

2. AFC Predictions for 2022

As I mentioned at the top, I spent my entire Labor Day weekend going through all 272 regular-season games on the NFL schedule and after 72 straight hours of contemplating the 2022 season, my picks are finally in.

Here's my prediction for how everything in the AFC will break down this year:

AFC East

*Bills 13-4

Dolphins: 9-8

Patriots: 7-10

Jets: 5-12

AFC North

*Ravens: 12-5

*Bengals: 11-6

Steelers: 8-9

Browns: 6-11

AFC South

*Colts: 10-7

Titans: 8-9

Jaguars: 6-11

Texans: 5-12

AFC West

*Chargers: 12-5

*Chiefs: 11-6

*Broncos: 10-7

Raiders: 9-8

AFC playoffs: 1. Bills 2. Chargers 3. Ravens 4. Colts 5. Chiefs 6. Bengals 7. Broncos

AFC Super Bowl team: Denver Broncos

This is usually the part where I would apologize to Broncos fans for jinxing their team, but after looking at my picks over the past seven years, I might not be a jinx! I've somehow correctly picked the AFC's Super Bowl team in four of the past seven years (Broncos in 2015, Patriots in 2017, Chiefs in 2019 and 2020).

3. NFC Predictions for 2022

I'll be honest, when I was doing my predictions over the weekend, I had no idea who I was going to pick to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC. However, the same can't be said about the NFC. I was sold on one team going into my predictions and nothing ended up changing my mind. The most surprising part of my NFC predictions is probably the fact that I have the Cardinals finishing in last place. I am already eagerly awaiting all the hate tweets I'm going to get from Cardinals fans.

Anyway, here's my prediction for how everything in the NFC will break down this year:

NFC East

1. *Eagles: 11-6

2. *Cowboys: 10-7

3. Commanders: 6-11

4. Giants: 5-12

NFC North

1. *Packers: 12-5

2. *Vikings: 10-7

3. Lions: 6-11

4. Bears: 4-13

NFC South

1. *Buccaneers: 10-7

2. *Saints: 9-8

3. Panthers: 7-10

4. Falcons: 4-13

NFC West

1. *Rams: 11-6

2. *49ers: 10-7

3. Seahawks: 6-11

4. Cardinals: 6-11

NFC playoffs: 1. Packers 2. Rams 3. Eagles 4. Buccaneers 5. Cowboys 6. Vikings 7. 49ers

NFC Super Bowl team: Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl winner: Broncos 31-24 over Packers

4. Six teams that will likely have a bumpy season

The 2022 NFL season hasn't even started and CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin is already out here trying to RUIN it for some people. After taking a look at every team in the league, Cody identified six teams that are probably going to struggle this year. I'm not saying that fans of the following six teams should give up on the season already, but I'm not not saying that. Here's a look at Cody's list:

Bears. "The biggest issues for this team been glaring all offseason: Justin Fields' line looks like one of the iffiest in the NFL, and his receiving corps is chock-full of banged-up backups."

"The biggest issues for this team been glaring all offseason: Justin Fields' line looks like one of the iffiest in the NFL, and his receiving corps is chock-full of banged-up backups." Browns. "There's a reason they gave up so much to land Deshaun Watson: QB play matters, and they're poised to get passable production there, at best, for 64% of their schedule in a tough division. Interim No. 1 Jacoby Brissett can lean on the run, but what happens in a shootout?"

"There's a reason they gave up so much to land Deshaun Watson: QB play matters, and they're poised to get passable production there, at best, for 64% of their schedule in a tough division. Interim No. 1 Jacoby Brissett can lean on the run, but what happens in a shootout?" Falcons. "The pass rush is lacking, the O-line is considered a deteriorating unit. And Marcus Mariota, who hasn't been a healthy or efficient starter in over a half-decade, will open as the commander of the ship." I think Cody is trying to say that none of those things are ideal.

"The pass rush is lacking, the O-line is considered a deteriorating unit. And Marcus Mariota, who hasn't been a healthy or efficient starter in over a half-decade, will open as the commander of the ship." I think Cody is trying to say that none of those things are ideal. Giants. "Their new regime basically admitted this offseason that its dire financial state wouldn't permit a thorough restocking until 2023, which explains why an aging, banged-up Tyrod Taylor is their only alternative to Daniel Jones, who is perpetually auditioning for the QB job amid depleted supporting casts."

"Their new regime basically admitted this offseason that its dire financial state wouldn't permit a thorough restocking until 2023, which explains why an aging, banged-up Tyrod Taylor is their only alternative to Daniel Jones, who is perpetually auditioning for the QB job amid depleted supporting casts." Patriots. "In a division where the Bills and Dolphins boast more explosive upside, the old-school ground-and-pound approach doesn't seem as dangerous."

"In a division where the Bills and Dolphins boast more explosive upside, the old-school ground-and-pound approach doesn't seem as dangerous." Texans. "The one team that doesn't need an explanation for being on this list. They've relied heavily on free-agent leftovers for years, and it shows, especially on "D," where older reserves like Jerry Hughes and Christian Kirksey will be asked to start at premium positions. Lovie Smith, meanwhile, hasn't coached a winning team since 2012, making him a curious figurehead for a rebuild presumably geared toward unearthing young talent."

5. Predicting offensive and defensive rookie of the year winners

I've told you we were going to bombard you with NFL predictions this week and we're going to keep doing that right now with our predictions for rookie of the year on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. For this prediction, we rounded up 10 or our writers here at CBSSports.com and asked them to predict who's going to win the two awards.

With that in mind, here's a look at our picks for OROY (Next to each player's name, you can see their Caesar Sportsbook odds for winning the award and how many votes they received):

George Pickens, Steelers (+1000): Four votes

Kenny Pickett, Steelers (+900): Three votes

Breece Hall, Jets (+1100): One vote (The lone Hall vote came from Jordan Dajani)

Romeo Doubs, Packers (+1400): One vote (The lone Doubs vote came from me)

On the defensive side of the ball, our writers all agreed to disagree with five different players receiving at least one vote.

Travon Walker, Jaguars (+850): Three votes

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions (+450): Two votes

Sauce Gardner, Jets (+1200): Two votes

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+600): One vote (The lone Thibodeaux vote came from Josh Edwards)

George Karlaftis, Chiefs (+2000): One vote (The lone Karlaftis vote came from Tyler Sullivan)

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Cowboys to sign Pro Bowl left tackle

