Predicting the Giants' 2019 53-man roster: Injuries, strong preseason performances force New York's hand at WR, TE

The New York Giants have shifted their assets on offense to fit a plan of attack that stresses physical play on the line and a system that runs through 2018 Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley. You can expect the running back's role in the passing game to grow in Year 2. It has been a process, but the Giants' first-team offensive line looks light years ahead of where they were at the start of the 2017 season. Quite frankly, they are light years ahead of where they were at the start of 2018, a regular season where they soon released two Week 1 starters on the right side in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and guard Patrick Omameh.

The Daniel Jones era is coming, but not in Week 1. Time will tell when the Giants get their rookie in, but he has quite obviously passed the eye test in his first preseason.

On defense, the Giants have shifted assets away from the front seven to their secondary with premium draft picks in the last two draft classes. Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher used a subpackage defense (five or more defensive backs) on 84 percent of the team's snaps in 2018.

Below, we break down our current projection for the Giants' final 53-man roster prior to this Saturday's final cuts.

Offense

For better or worse, several key roster decisions on the offensive side of the ball will likely come down to the Giants' injury situation -- one that has developed since the team's preseason finale.

At wide receiver, the Giants are dealing with injuries to roster hopefuls Brittan Golden and T.J. Jones. Golden came up with massive contributions in the Giants' third preseason game, notably a long reception from Daniel Jones and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown. He makes sense as the final wide receiver on the 53-man roster, but a calf injury that forced him from the final preseason game complicates that. On the flip side, Jones has been one of the Giants' most consistent wide receivers and punt returners during the preseason, but he suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale. Both players miss our final cut.

Tate is suspended for the first four games and will not count against the initial 53-man roster.

At tight end, if you asked me before the preseason finale, I would have told you that Scott Simonson rounds out the position behind Engram and Ellison. Simonson was unfortunately in a lot of pain after his touchdown catch in the preseason finale -- the Giants are awaiting results on his injury after further testing. Simonson is a good bet to open the season on injured reserve, depending on the severity of the injury. As for Garrett Dickerson, who also missed our cut, the practice squad seems a likely destination for him after an injury held him out of the preseason finale.

The running back position comes down to Perkins or Gallman for the final spot, and ironically either player could end up the No. 2 behind Barkley in the regular season. Both Smith and Penny offer the Giants a different skill set and more on special teams. Penny will serve as the fullback. We went with Gallman because he had fewer mental errors this preseason. Although Perkins flashed an impressive skill set as a receiver out of the backfield this preseason, a key dropped pass, fumble, and failed attempts to convert consecutive third and fourth-down conversions from just a yard away (preseason finale) put the nail in his coffin.

The Giants entered training camp with the most uncertainty at the center position after Jon Halapio and Spencer Pulley traded first-team snaps throughout spring OTAs. However, Halapio has established himself as the starter this preseason. Shurmur referred to it as having "two starting centers" but Halapio is the one you'll see against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

As a whole, the Giants' first-team offensive line performed more consistently during the 2019 preseason than at any point over the last decade. It's clear second-year left guard Will Hernandez has taken a leap forward, but that is to be expected of any second-year offensive lineman. The biggest difference on the offensive line comes on the right side. The Giants have been an improved unit in both pass protection and the run game after upgrading from Omameh at right guard to Zeitler and Flowers at right tackle to Remmers. These two have made the biggest difference.

Depth wise, it would not surprise us to see the Giants target an offensive lineman to sign from another team's final cuts similar to what they did when they claimed Pulley off waivers last September. In fact, we think this is a likely scenario.

Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley closed out the final four games of the 2018 regular season as Manning's top targets (alongside Shepard). Their heavy involvement in the passing game has carried over to spring OTAs and the training camp. The Giants offense minus Beckham will most likely funnel through these three skill position players. Shurmur kept the bubble wrap on both this preseason. Barkley didn't play a single snap and Engram finally saw his first action -- albeit briefly -- in the third preseason game.

Defense

The Giants will once again keep more players on defense than offense -- similar to Year 1 of the Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman regime, at least in our projection. While injuries won't play as great of a role in deciding which defensive players the team moves forward with in Week 1, we expect the Giants to be active on the free agent market -- on the defensive side of the ball -- as teams make their final cuts.

Just like they'll have an eye on offensive linemen for depth, it would not surprise us to see the Giants have the same eye for linebackers in the coming hours after final cuts across the league are in. The Giants could use depth at both inside and outside linebacker.

Speaking of the inside linebacker position, Anderson is probably the biggest surprise to make our roster. We can see him making a push for playing time similar to Tae Davis last season -- around the midseason point -- if he gets more acclimated with his role in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's defense.

As mentioned above, Bettcher used a subpackage (of at least five defensive backs on the field) on 84% of the Giants' defensive snaps in 2018. We expect that to remain the same in 2019 -- it's the foundation of his system. With that said, the Giants will keep 11 total defensive backs -- with Love operating as a hybrid safety-cornerback. Hamilton is arguably the team's best special teams ace and he will grab a final roster spot because of that alone. In our projection, the Giants are also not ready to give up on 2018 third-round supplemental draft pick Sam Beal -- he's far too talented despite the fact that he has been sidelined with injuries for almost the entire summer.

Special teams



Starter Backup K Aldrick Rosas

P Riley Dixon

LS Zak DeOssie

KR Corey Ballentine

PR Jabrill Peppers



Fresh off a first-team All-Pro season from Aldrick Rosas, the Giants are locked in at the kicker position. The Giants have mixed and matched with their return specialists during the preseason, but we expect Ballentine and Peppers to open the season in the starting roles. The Giants had no reason to risk Peppers as a return man during the preseason, but he offers far too much upside in the regular season to ignore him in this role.