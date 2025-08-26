On cutdown day, what most everyone in and around the NFL is watching out for is which players get released or waived. There's a reason they call it a roster cutdown, and it's because players get cut from the roster. So in a way, it makes sense that most of the attention is devoted to who doesn't make the team.

But those players being cast aside necessarily means they're being replaced by someone else. And sometimes, that someone else is an unlikely player. That's especially the case when that player is an undrafted free agent, but it can also be someone who was signed for very little money in free agency and turned some heads during training camp.

In the space below, we're going to keep track of some of those unlikely preseason success stories who ended up taking advantage of the opportunity they were afforded and made the team out of camp.

Nate Carter ATL • RB • #38 Att 16 Yds 85 TD 1 FL 0 Age: 23 | College: Michigan State View Profile

How acquired: UDFA

Nate Carter went undrafted after playing four years at UConn and then Michigan State, rushing for 2,280 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in college. The Falcons signed him in their first wave of 11 undrafted signings, and he apparently impressed enough in camp and the preseason to make the roster behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. He carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards and a touchdown during Atlanta's three preseason games, with the highlight being a 43-yard score.

Buccaneers trio

Josh Williams TB • RB • #37 Att 13 Yds 49 TD 0 FL 0 Age: 24 | College: LSU View Profile

How acquired: UDFA

The Bucs are keeping three undrafted players on their 53-man roster, with running back Josh Williams, offensive tackle Ben Chukwuma and linebacker John Bullock all making it.

As ESPN noted, Bullock is a former walk-on linebacker at Nebraska -- just like Bucs general manager Jason Licht. Williams had 13 carries for 49 yards during his two preseason appearances but still did enough to make the roster. Chukwuma looks like the backup right tackle to begin the season, and his role could become more important if star left tackle Tristan Wirfs isn't ready to go to start the year.

How acquired: UDFA

Corey Thornton played 80 preseason snaps for the Panthers, and he was targeted 11 times, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown while also breaking up one pass. Carolina's pass defense struggled badly last year, with the coverage unit unable to cover up for the league's weakest pass rush.

Gage Larvadain CLE • WR • #84 TAR 0 REC 9 REC YDs 94 REC TD 1 FL 0 Age: 22 | College: South Carolina View Profile

How acquired: UDFA

Gage Larvadain didn't produce much last year at South Carolina (19 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown) after transferring in from Miami (Ohio), but he apparently impressed enough this preseason to earn a role in Cleveland. He showed well in the Browns' preseason games, hauling in nine passes and a touchdown.

How acquired: UDFA

According to The Athletic, this will be the 21st time in the last 22 seasons that an undrafted free agent has made the Broncos' 53-man roster our of camp. Karene Reid had eight tackles, one for loss, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit during the preseason.