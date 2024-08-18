Another week, another round of NFL preseason action. And you can tell things are heating up around the league, whether in battles for roster spots and starting jobs or in anticipation of the real games around the corner. Which players and teams stood out during the Week 2 slate of exhibition matchups?

Here are some of the top highlights:

Cowboys' Aubrey makes unofficial history

Preseason statistics don't count toward the NFL record books, but don't tell that to Brandon Aubrey, the emergent Pro Bowl kicker. One year after debuting with a league-leading 36 field goal conversions, the former MLS draft pick drilled a 66-yard try to close the first half for Dallas, unofficially tying the all-time record set by Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker back in 2021. And it would've been good from farther!

Tre Tucker showcases lightning speed

Las Vegas may or may not be pleased with the rate at which its quarterback competition has unfolded, but the Raiders can certainly take some solace in how quickly Tucker has looked this preseason. The 2023 third-rounder practically shot out of a cannon on a 40-plus yard punt return after also hauling in a deep throw.

Raiders' Minshew airs it out on Cowboys

Gardner Minshew got the start for Las Vegas against Dallas, following up on Aidan O'Connell's Week 1 turn atop the depth chart at quarterback. With head coach Antonio Pierce watching (and desperate to crown a winner of the competition), the journeyman uncorked an early deep shot to Tre Tucker. Unfortunately for Minshew, the big play wasn't an immediate sign of things to come, with the veteran going just 10 of 21 for 95 yards and producing three points through more than a full quarter of work.

Bills swarm Justin Fields after QB's splashy play

Fields didn't start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against Buffalo; that honor went to Russell Wilson, who absorbed three sacks in a scoreless live-action debut in black and yellow. On the contrary, Fields was electric, notably evading a surefire sack and rifling a completion down the sideline. He was also scattershot, missing an open deep touchdown and falling victim to a suffocating Bills defense on a late red-zone read option. It's safe to say the Steelers' quarterback battle is still open ... and concerning.

Mac Jones soaking up the Florida sun

The ex-New England Patriots starter sure feels at home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A week after going 9 of 11 in his first time in new NFL threads, Jones lofted a perfect third-and-long touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continuing his case to be Trevor Lawrence's top backup this year.

Rams rookie makes diving interception

Undrafted out of Tennessee this spring, Jaylen McCollough found himself in the right place at the right time against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaping for a tipped interception of Easton Stick in the Los Angeles Rams secondary. The Bolts, meanwhile, might be itching to add some more quarterback insurance.

Tagovailoa's precision passing remains intact

All that money, and Tua Tagovailoa doesn't appear to have lost his best attribute: threading the needle. Shortly after side-arming a pass to avoid pressure, the Miami Dolphins' freshly paid quarterback dropped a dime of a touchdown to River Cracraft against the Washington Commanders. Such a pretty thrower.

Vikings QBs make strides after McCarthy injury

A slight cloud still hangs over Minnesota with first-rounder J.J. McCarthy out for the season, but backups Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall each had some impressive touchdown passes against the Cleveland Browns while, perhaps more importantly, protecting the ball. Mullens' red-zone dart was particularly encouraging.

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy shows off the jets

No "Hollywood" Brown out wide? No problem for Kansas City against the Detroit Lions, with Worthy repeatedly burning through the secondary, showing off the deep speed that made him a first-round pick this spring. After fielding a laser from Patrick Mahomes, he also caught a long score from Carson Wentz.

Mahomes pulls off a behind-the-back pass

Has there ever been a more Kansas City Chiefs-esque preseason headline? With star tight end Travis Kelce apparently running the wrong route, Patrick Mahomes improvised by tossing a dump-off to his favorite target in an acrobatic fashion even he'd yet to show off in a game setting. Stay tuned to see if Mahomes and Kelce try to recreate the backyard shenanigans in the regular season.

Caleb Williams: bona fide superstar?

Yes, it's preseason. And yet it's hard not to share the explosive excitement of Chicago Bears fans when watching Williams take his first live-action NFL snaps. A week after showcasing his laser arm, the No. 1 pick was even splashier against the Cincinnati Bengals, excelling as a play-extending artist.

Jones stumbles in first Giants action of 2024

Back in live action for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, Daniel Jones didn't exactly inspire confidence for New York, flailing around to avoid a safety early against the Houston Texans, only to toss an easy pick-six to Jalen Pitre. And a second pick would follow on the very next series.

Eagles' McKee makes his case for QB2 job

While Tanner McKee is technically Philadelphia's third-stringer behind offseason trade acquisition Kenny Pickett, the eye test strongly favored the former after a poised showing against the New England Patriots on Thursday, in which the 2023 sixth-rounder laced several tight throws to the sideline.