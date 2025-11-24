Shedeur Sanders' performance in his first NFL start is giving many of his supporters a chance to take a long-awaited victory lap. That includes President Donald Trump, who praised the Browns' rookie quarterback following Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders.

Sanders, who made his regular season debut a week earlier, went 11 of 20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Raiders. His memorable day included a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson that made it a 24-3 game midway through the fourth quarter.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!"

This isn't the first time that Trump has publicly backed Sanders.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Trump criticized NFL owners after Sanders wasn't selected in the first round. Sanders ultimately fell to the fifth round before the Browns took him with the 144th pick.

"He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN," Trump wrote at the time.

While he's clearly made the President happy, Sanders also provided Browns fans with a glimmer of hope amid another trying season.

On Sunday, Sanders became the first Browns quarterback this century to win his first career start, an achievement that he is clearly hoping to parlay into a long and successful tenure in Cleveland.

"I'm just thankful," Sanders told CBS Sports' Tiffany Blackmon afterward. "I think I showed a couple of great pieces. Some things I wish I could get back, but, man, a win is crazy. It's amazing, you know, off of one week of practice! So imagine what a full offseason would look like. It could get dangerous. ... But I'm just truly thankful that everything happened."

Trump and the rest of Sanders' fans received some good news on Monday, as Sanders will reportedly start in Cleveland's upcoming game against the 49ers in what will be Sanders' first career home start.