Donald Trump wants the Washington Commanders to switch back to their old name, and if they're not willing to do it, the president has threatened to derail the team's plans to build a new stadium in Washington.

From 1937 to 2019, the NFL franchise in Washington was known as the "Redskins," and if the Commanders don't switch back to that name, Trump said he "won't make a deal" for them to build a new stadium.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders.'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone."

Earlier this year, Commanders owner Josh Harris, who bought the team from Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion in July 2023, had said he wouldn't be changing the name back and that it was here to stay.

"I think it's now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff and so we're going with that," Harris said in February.

The Commanders are in the process of trying to get a $3.7 billion stadium complex built in D.C. Harris and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser announced the plans for the complex in April, but the proposal hasn't yet been approved by the D.C. Council, which has to happen before the project can move forward.

The Commanders, who currently play in Maryland, haven't had a stadium in D.C. since 1996, but they were looking to make a return in the near future. Under the Commanders' proposed timeline, the new stadium could open as soon as 2030, but if the D.C. Council doesn't approve the proposal, or if Trump "puts a restriction" on the team's ability to start the project, that could delay the timeline for the stadium.

Trump actually sent out two messages Sunday that called for the Commanders to change their name. In the first message, he also wrote that the Cleveland Guardians should change their name back to the Indians.

"The Washington 'Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team," Trump wrote. "There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

The Indians changed their name to the Guardians following the 2021 MLB season.