President says NFL owners are 'afraid of their players' who kneel for anthem
Donald Trump continues to push NFL owners to require players to stand during the national anthem
During an interview with Fox News on Thursday morning, the president stated that NFL owners are afraid of their players, and that is why the owners won't discipline or fire players who kneel or otherwise demonstrate during the national anthem.
When asked why he made the comments he did last week, in which he called for NFL owners to "fire" any "son of a bitch" who kneels during the national anthem, and which resulted in a series of protests and demonstrations across the league during Week 3, the president said that he has "so many friends that are owners, and they're in a box. I mean, I've spoken to a couple of them. They say, 'We are in a situation where we have to do something.' I think they're afraid of their players if you want to know the truth, and I think it's disgraceful."
The president said that owners can put a stop to the protests during the anthem if they want to by making a rule against it, before then stating that such a rule already exists.
"The NFL's in a box. They have to do something about it. They're disrespecting -- and when I say 'they', in a way it is 'they' because they can stop it. You know, they have rules for everything -- you can't dance in the end zone, you can't wear the pink socks relative to breast cancer -- why aren't they honoring this country by enforcing a rule that's been in existence for a long time?" he asked.
There is currently no rule that exists that requires players, staff, owners or fans to stand during the national anthem.
